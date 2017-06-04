We all know this scenario well—we get home after a long day of work and the first thing that we do when we get home is kick off our shoes and relax. The problem is that the shoes start to pile up very quickly, which means that our entrance hall turns into a bit of a battlefield.

Fortunately, homify thinks of all of these things! Today, we are going to offer you tips that show you how to store your shoes in a practical AND decorative way so your house will become an absolute pleasure.

Peace of mind: Shoe storage solutions!