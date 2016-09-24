Trendy Refurb for a Dated Apartment

The beautiful French city of Nice is a visual spectacle. Sitting on the French Riviera, it has always been the hub of art & culture thronged by tourists from across the globe. At this seat of creativity, a shoddy old fashioned apartment was reeling under dreary design, drab furnishings & redundant interiors.

Entrusted with giving the apartment a new lease of life, interior architects of Casavog delivered the promise of impeccable contemporary style with a classy makeover job thereby imbibing in the apartment a new refreshing feel with exquisite looks. Modish furnishings, cushy textures, swanky lighting, and the latest designs now adorn this chic apartment.

Let us have a look at the French touch of novelty in this redesigned marvel.