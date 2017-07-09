You want an extraordinary hallway? Here are 10 ideas!

A hallway can be more than just a corridor connecting different rooms. It is also more than just an entrance way or a dumping ground for jackets or a storage space for shoes. In most modern apartments, it's the first thing you, and your guests will see, so it's important that this space is welcoming, invigorating and enjoyable.

With some sophisticated styling, splashes of eye catching color, or even by featuring some elegant furniture, a hallway can turn into the focal point of a home. We have found 10 of the best designs that re-imagine how these long, narrow spaces can be used. Let's take a stroll through!