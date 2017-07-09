Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

You want an extraordinary hallway? Here are 10 ideas!

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Loading admin actions …

hallway can be more than just a corridor connecting different rooms. It is also more than just an entrance way or a dumping ground for jackets or a storage space for shoes. In most modern apartments, it's the first thing you, and your guests will see, so it's important that this space is welcoming, invigorating and enjoyable.

With some sophisticated styling, splashes of eye catching color, or even by featuring some elegant furniture, a hallway can turn into the focal point of a home. We have found 10 of the best designs that re-imagine how these long, narrow spaces can be used. Let's take a stroll through! 

1. Redefine It's Purpose

Meble do stylowej willi w małopolsce, Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją

Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador—Meble tworzone z pasją
Zirador - Meble tworzone z pasją

If you are lucky enough to have a wide hallway like this one, you can make it much more than just a walkway—turn it into a real show stopping wardrobe! Just add shelving, some draws and cover it all up with a sliding door. Match the colors of the doors the same as the surrounding walls and you will have yourself an elegant space perfect for keeping extra linen, towels or outdoor gear in. 

If you are set on installing a wardrobe into that unused space, then check out some great cabinet ideas by these professionals

2. Turn It Inside Out

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, Mint&Brisk Mint&Brisk Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Mint&amp;Brisk

Mint&Brisk
Mint&amp;Brisk
Mint&Brisk

Add a little bit of industrial edge to your hallway and leave the foundations bare. The exposed brick of this one makes it rustic, unique and a definite talking point. Pipes are left uncovered and lighting is simple and elementary. Accessories are kept to a minimum, but a personal touch is added through the photographs on the wall. 

3. Get Crafty

44m2 dla dwójki!, idea projekt idea projekt Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
idea projekt

idea projekt
idea projekt
idea projekt

Interesting details like this white hat and coat stand turn an ordinary hallway into something noteworthy. If you want a similar look, find a branch and spray paint it—either the same color to match the walls, or a contrasting color. Or if you are feeling really crafty, try your hand at Papier-mâché and sculpt a unique shape. Secure it to the wall and voilà! A one-of-a-kind look. 

4. Use The Power Of Images

Mansarda, Tarna Design Studio Tarna Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Tarna Design Studio

Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio
Tarna Design Studio

You can afford to turn up the drama in a hallway space. The perfect place to hang your favourite pieces of art, an entranceway like this can handle the attention. Go big, go bold, or even go bright with the image you choose and keep the rest of the decor muted to let the artwork really sing out. Here a narrow side table is the perfect height for housing decorative vases, candles or nostalgic knick-knacks. 

5. Be A Master Of Illusions

Beton udomowiony – czyli nowoczesne mieszkanie w Krakowie., ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

Wherever you place a large mirror, especially one that fills the whole surface like on this pillar, you will immediately double the room it's in. Install reflective surfaces to create the illusion of space and of course use the mirror to do any last minute hair and teeth checks on the way out the door!

6. Take A Load Off

Mieszkanie w stylu klasycznym, Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski

Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski
Limonki Studio Wojciech Siudowski

Not only does it break up the long, boring space of a hallway, this foot stool is a great multi-use surface. Either for dumping mail and keys on when you walk in the door, or as a place to catch your breath and put on your shoes on your way out. This particular one also has storage space underneath—maybe for that handy shoehorn, or spare shoelaces, polish for touch ups. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Flirt With Colour

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

You don't have to play it safe when it comes to decorating an hallway. Try out unexpected colours, shapes, textures. Mix up different styles and get experimental, like this fresh black and hot pink combo. The coat hooks, foot stool, key box and rug keep this entrance practical, and the colours keep it playful. Go on, take a gamble and surprise yourself!

8. Stop, Look, Then Add More

Территория комфорта, VVDesign VVDesign Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
VVDesign

VVDesign
VVDesign
VVDesign

On the other end of the style scale, you can also afford to get elaborate and really go to town mixing colours, motifs and forms together. This hallway combines sophisticated colours with some amazing floor tiles, in two different patterns none the less. In almost all other rooms this would be too much, but take the opportunity to embellish and layer it all up!

9. Keep Flowers Fresh

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

This stylish, minimal hallway has all the key factors to making an impressive space—long mirror, warm lighting, high quality furniture. Check, check, check. It then takes it one step further with the vase full of stunning flowers. Injecting color, and no doubt leaving a lasting scent, fresh flowers are an easy way to show off your exquisite taste and romantic side. 

10. Light It Up

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

Probably the best feature in any space is natural light. If you can get it, then let as much of it in as you can. Use doors with glass panels, or if you are concerned with privacy, then use frosted glass instead. There are also tinted adhesives you could apply that won't diminish the natural light. Or for a completely original and artistic look, try stained glass panels.

For more great ideas—this time on how to use that wasted space underneath your stairs, check these out

Wooden House: A simple home of sophistication
Number 7 is our favourite for it's cheeky colour scheme. Tell us about your pick of the bunch below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks