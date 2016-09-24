Secrets to getting the Scandinavian style right

Everybody loves the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian design (IKEA anyone?), but not everyone can style their home to have that easygoing minimalism with a graphic edge that the culture is known for. This house that was revamped by interior architects INT2ARCHITECTURE is the role model home that pays homage to that highly desired Scandi style.
If you are redesigning your own home in this style, then remember these key words when you are making design decisions: nature, light, peacefulness, pure, stripped back and simple. Those elements are the essence of Scandinavian style, and this home has them all. So let's take a closer look to see how the design team managed to make it look so easy.
The quiet calmness of the living room is achieved because the bursts of colour are set on a background of neutral tones. The bright mustard yellow chair, the vibrant red of the hanging artwork and the blue cushion cover are perfectly balanced by the whites, cream, grey and beiges of the sofa, walls, floorboards and textiles.
The trick here is that the colour palette is subtle and oh-so delicate. Notice that even the wooden coffee table is mirrored in the mocha coloured cushion cover.
The opposite view of the living room applies the same principles as above: use neutrals to build on. Mirror tones. Color match. The side dresser is made from the same type of wood as the coffee table.
Walls and flooring are kept light throughout the house, focusing on the other main element. Light. Scandinavian style is all about light tones, and maximizing natural light where you can.
In the entranceway is where we start to see that graphic element really come into play. The wooden bookcase that faces the living room, is on this side, a small wardrobe space to hang jackets and to keep shoes tidy. The vertical grooves all over the walls gives the closet a trendy but timeless look.
By treating materials in new ways, or concentrating on the surface design, you use will instantly transform a space. Together with that geometric floor design, this entranceway is a quiet showstopper.
This could be a normal wall, but after having the Scandinavian treatment applied, it is instead a unique and original feature wall. The divide in the middle not only allows another passage way between the rooms, it is an easy excuse to change the wall colour.
The extra quirk is added by painting magnetic blackboard paint on the one wall. Functional and fun!
The kitchen has all the quintessential ingredients to keep things stylishly simple: classic furniture in white and wood, a subtle graphic pattern on one wall that doesn't overwhelm or dominate, the blackboard wall that is echoed by the black dining chairs.
Note the extra detailing of the patterned brick wall behind the workbench. In neutral tones it is subtle enough to not jump out immediately. All separate elements are equally balanced and working together in harmony.
The secret to this bedroom looking so good is that the focus is on function, comfort and textures. Each piece in the room is beautifully made and carefully chosen. The bedlinen is monotone, but plush. The bed itself is left natural, but is huge. The lighting is uncomplicated but exquisite; the bedside table is simple but elegant.
All the different pieces compliment and contrast each other. Complete harmony!
Now to the walk-in wardrobe. The wallpaper featured around the doorway is actually the inversion of that in the kitchen. Such a smart, effortless way to make sure the style is consistent throughout the home.
Another great idea here is the mirror that is hung directly at the end of the wardrobe, creating an illusion of space. And that rug is a perfect piece to echo the graphic detailing we have been seeing.
If you are after more great ways to store your clothes but don't have a lot of space, take a look at these stylish solutions.
And finally, we take a peek inside the bathroom. The talking point here is of course that amazing shower wall, which is also the same pattern featured on the floor by the entranceway. The ceramic walls also complement the same pattern we saw earlier. While too many patterns can complicate a space, the success in this bathroom is that the colours are all muted. If you keep the colours clean, then you can get experimental with patterns.
Each room, every corner, and every surface in this incredible home has been carefully considered. The result is a cohesive style that is subtle and functional. This home simplifies daily life and keeps it enjoyable for it's residents.
If you can't get enough of Scandinavian style then head here for more.