Secrets to getting the Scandinavian style right

Everybody loves the simplicity and functionality of Scandinavian design (IKEA anyone?), but not everyone can style their home to have that easygoing minimalism with a graphic edge that the culture is known for. This house that was revamped by interior architects INT2ARCHITECTURE is the role model home that pays homage to that highly desired Scandi style.

If you are redesigning your own home in this style, then remember these key words when you are making design decisions: nature, light, peacefulness, pure, stripped back and simple. Those elements are the essence of Scandinavian style, and this home has them all. So let's take a closer look to see how the design team managed to make it look so easy.