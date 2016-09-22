A Narrow Home with a minimalist style

This renovation project by architects Planomatic in Brussels turns a narrow, three story apartment into a sophisticated home. With limited space in a developed neighborhood, these houses are a common sight throughout Holland and Belgium, and usually end up leaving the residents feeling too crowded, or claustrophobic within them.

With narrow winding staircases, high ceilings, oddly shaped rooms, squashed loft space and pokey corners, they can be difficult to live in, let alone to redesign and remodel. But the Planomatic team have managed to turn those awkward features into the star attraction, turning this apartment from difficult to dreamy.