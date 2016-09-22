A Narrow Home with a minimalist style

This renovation project by architects Planomatic in Brussels turns a narrow, three story apartment into a sophisticated home. With limited space in a developed neighborhood, these houses are a common sight throughout Holland and Belgium, and usually end up leaving the residents feeling too crowded, or claustrophobic within them.
With narrow winding staircases, high ceilings, oddly shaped rooms, squashed loft space and pokey corners, they can be difficult to live in, let alone to redesign and remodel. But the Planomatic team have managed to turn those awkward features into the star attraction, turning this apartment from difficult to dreamy.
The main living room is a vision of modern simplicity with a rustic twist. The focus here is on craftsmanship and keeping things simple, but well made. The beautiful wooden floorboards, together with crisp, white walls give it a boutique feel.
Scandinavian style furniture maintain the clean, modern lines of the room, and different varieties of wood keeps things interesting and dynamic.
The side alcove of the living room is one of the awkward areas we mentioned earlier. With it's low ceiling and narrow dimensions, this room could easily be a waste of space, or without the right design it could be an unused space.
By painting the walls a deep royal blue, adding a long low comfy sofa and installing warm lighting, the design team are working with its features rather than denying its properties. Now it is an intimate and homely corner, perfect for reading and relaxing in.
Instead of seeing the hallway as a hindrance, the design team have turned this one into a stunning feature instead. Now the focus is on the dramatic graphic flooring. Having high ceilings also makes it easy to have spectacular features: the tall white doors with glass paneling—wow!
The contrast between the patterned flooring, the doors and the white surfaces makes this slightly surreal hallway a sensational focal point of the house, and we bet a popular meeting point.
In a similar style to the alcove in the living room downstairs, this loft bedroom has been turned into somewhere intimate; somewhere unusual, and completely special. A wooden ladder leading up to the mezzanine makes the whole room feel playful and invites exploration.
Floorboards are again, made from beautiful wood and walls are kept light colored to keep the low ceiling room feeling open and spacious. The oriental rug indicates that this will be another informal and relaxed room everyone will want to spend time in.
From the rear exterior it's easy to see just how narrow this property is, but also that the strange proportions lead to some unique spaces.
By eliminating all unnecessary details and celebrating the shape of this home, the design team have made it a highly functional, modern dream home—especially with that surprise split level private garden at the back.
