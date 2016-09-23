A minimalist seaside home

Everyone dreams of having a small, seaside cottage to visit during the summer but not everyone is a fan of the cottage design. This home, located in the outskirts of Rome, is the perfect example of a seaside home with a modern twist. The one thing that this home borrowed from a traditional seaside cottage is the use of a white, which is extensive throughout the house.

This completely renovated home uses a lot of clean lines for the interior architecture of the home, straying away from too many doors to separate rooms. This home has an abundance of windows, letting in loads of natural light and making the room feel even brighter.