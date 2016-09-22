A modern city home

This modern, white apartment is located in downtown Milan—Italy where fashion and art come to mingle. This humble home has been completely renovated and decorated in a modern and minimal style but surprises you with pops of color in unexpected places.

The architect, Fabio Azzolina, left a few remnants of the original home, such as the wooden beams on the ceilings and the exposed brick walls but have been painted in white to create a cohesive and modern flow. This modern home is proof that less is more, which is a general theme in the city of Milan. Accessories and accents are essential to take this house from modern to incredible.