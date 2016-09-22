A modern city home

This modern, white apartment is located in downtown Milan—Italy where fashion and art come to mingle. This humble home has been completely renovated and decorated in a modern and minimal style but surprises you with pops of color in unexpected places.
The architect, Fabio Azzolina, left a few remnants of the original home, such as the wooden beams on the ceilings and the exposed brick walls but have been painted in white to create a cohesive and modern flow. This modern home is proof that less is more, which is a general theme in the city of Milan. Accessories and accents are essential to take this house from modern to incredible.
The kitchen is the heart of the home everywhere, but more so in Italy! This wonderful culture thrives of incredible food and it all starts in this room. This kitchen is very simple but with all of the essentials. The appliances, such as stove and refrigerator, are hidden behind cabinet doors to maintain the pristine white of the room. Lighting above and below the cabinets are simple yet brighten up the whole space, adding to an easy atmosphere.
This room has a pop of color, which can be seen in the corner in the form of a yellow floating shelf. This makes this tiny nook standout while also utilizing a space that would otherwise be ignored.
Milan is the fashion capital of the world and is also an incredibly artistic city. The architects of this home have showcased a few pieces of artwork which matches with the minimal theme of the home in this dining area. The black table and benches along the wall pull from the black in the artwork and add a depth to the room. The benches along the wall also provide extra seating, which is great for entertaining in a small space such as this, and utilize an otherwise unused space. A large window provides ample natural light during the day and a sleek, white pendant over the dining table is great to brighten the room while keeping with the modern theme.
Throughout the home you can see a mix of artwork and interesting patterns adding interesting elements against a white canvas. The home office comes alive with a small black table and a black and white piece of art, while the armchair opposite the table has a colorful patterned fabric. The metal from the table leg is seen again in the metal lamp above, showing that the designers aren't afraid to mix metallic with different patterns. A large window, again, brings in a lot of natural white to make the room feel even brighter with the white features.
Fabio Azzolina uses the floating yellow shelves in almost every room in the home. This serves two purposes: the first to add a pop of color and the second, and most important, is to utilize awkward nooks and corners in a small apartment. These shelves are great to display knick-knacks or more practical items. The white theme continues into the bathroom with all white features and the yellow shelf. A wide, sink vanity adds more space on either side of the faucet to house more bathroom essentials while and inset mirror creates a shelf to add more storage space.
A few accents throughout the house deviate from the all-white theme, the most prominent being the hardwood floors. This makes the white more finite in the spaces while also providing a warm and inviting feel with a soft brown hardwood color. The chairs in the dining area and the wooden hutch match almost perfectly with the hardwood floors, with only a slightly darker wood color. These items add warmth to the home while still maintaining a modern look.
This Milanese home is far from traditional but every bit as beautiful as classic Italian homes!