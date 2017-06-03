A porch is a great way to take a house and turn it into a home. This quaint little area is a great addition to any home, big or small, and is a beautiful way to add coziness to any home. Porches also add value to your property, just as a deck or patio would do in the backyard.

Your porch, which should be an outdoor extension of your home, is a place to welcome your guests into your cozy home. Even small homes have the ability to accommodate a porch and adds that extra touch. Below are five great examples of how to incorporate a porch into the exterior in your small home. So don't miss Home decor: 5 beautiful porch ideas for small homes. Shall we?