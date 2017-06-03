A porch is a great way to take a house and turn it into a home. This quaint little area is a great addition to any home, big or small, and is a beautiful way to add coziness to any home. Porches also add value to your property, just as a deck or patio would do in the backyard.
Your porch, which should be an outdoor extension of your home, is a place to welcome your guests into your cozy home. Even small homes have the ability to accommodate a porch and adds that extra touch. Below are five great examples of how to incorporate a porch into the exterior in your small home. So don't miss Home decor: 5 beautiful porch ideas for small homes. Shall we?
Even if you just have an entryway to your home you can have a porch! Extend the awning farther out in order to fit a couple of chairs. This little seating area is perfect for enjoying the outdoors without leaving your home. Just as in a backyard, weatherproof fabrics for your seating area is a must in order to maintain its beauty. The ground can either match the interior hardwood of the home to feel cohesive or be a completely different material that you choose. This small nook is great for reading, sipping some lemonade, or inviting your neighbors over for a quick chat.
A porch tends to have a ceiling and open
walls, but for those who like more privacy this lattice style porch is a great middle point. The lattice design allows light to flow through during the day without drawing too much attention to those who are enjoying the outdoors. This porch also looks very interesting and adds a different type of architectural element to the house.
Those who are into a more traditional garden can incorporate a porch into their curb appeal. Fill your porch with lots of plants to blend the space in with your garden. Painting the area in a vibrant color will also create a fun and dynamic atmosphere for your enjoyment. Flowers add a great sense of cheerfulness and welcome guests into your home. Porches are all about coziness, as we said before, so creating an inviting entryway is sure to set the stage for the rest of the home.
Traditional porches tend to span the width of the house and frame the entryway. This provides two areas to do what you like. You can add a small table and chairs on one side and a porch swing on the other for a super traditional look or get creative! this porch is raised by one step and showcases some plants, artwork and lovely wooden doors and there is still room to add some seating if you'd like! Follow your instincts in creating a cozy and inviting porch!
No matter how tiny your porch is, there is always room for seating! A small chair with comfy pillows and blankets creates a cozy little nook to enjoy the outdoors. Add a small table to rest your drinks on and some colorful pieces, such as a rug or some plants. Decorate the space with some lights, bird cages, or lanterns to create a welcoming and plentiful porch. Size doesn't matter in this case!