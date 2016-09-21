35m² of style and luxury!

Having a small apartment doesn't mean that you can't live large, as today's home is going to prove beyond any shadow of a doubt! Filled with opulent materials, clever finishes and space-saving genius touches, this apartment proves that it's not what you've got, but what you do with it that counts! We can only guess how phenomenally talented the interior designers and architects involved with this project must be, but if this home is anything to go by, they are all in a league of their own! Let's take a closer look at this inspiring build.
This apartment might be tiny, dimensions-wise, but it is a giant when it comes to capturing the essence of incredible luxury style! Fluffy rugs, real leather, muted tones and glass all come together to trick the eye into believing that the home is far bigger than it is. The layout is inspired, with the 'bedroom' hidden behind a glass panel that separates the living space. Wow!
With so many mirrored panels in this apartment, it is hard to get a handle on exactly how big it really is, but one thing is for sure and that is that the bed is not making any compromises! Large and luxurious, it is perfectly placed as the focal point for this part of the room, but then there's the amazing home office set-up to take in as well! Making great use of the balcony, a desk has been effortlessly added and we love the level of genius that such attention to detail requires!
With leather sofas in place and a large television, there is no risk of having to live a solitary life here! Plenty of room has been created for the purpose of entertaining and as you'll see in just a moment, there is even a dining table and an outside terrace all set up for entertaining!
Every inch of this apartment has been thought through to the finest detail. You would be forgiven for thinking that there would be no room for a home office, let alone a dining table, yet both are perfectly at home and not out of place at all! Opting for a glass table is a clever move, as it makes it have a less obtuse impact on the small space, but with a plethora of lighting directly above, it looks so bright and airy that a table four times the size looks like it would fit!
Even here, in the bathroom, the uncompromising luxury hasn't ceased, with wall to wall marble, contemporary suite items and sleek finishes everywhere! More mirrors help to play on the perceived space, while a slimline toilet ensures functionality doesn't play second fiddle to aesthetically pleasing layout. Amazing!
If you thought this home was simply astounding, take a look at this Ideabook: The perfect small and charming home.
Have you ever seen such a clever use of a balcony? Given that this is a small apartment, every bit of space has to be properly accounted for and by moving the main bulk of the kitchen out onto the balcony, the main living space has been exponentially increased. You can't deny that this is a super stylish balcony too! An extra social area, it simply opens up even more possibilities for this bijou home!