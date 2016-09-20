6 tips for creating a classic home

Embracing a little classic styling never hurts, especially if you're looking to up the elegance in your home and we've found a quintessential British classic apartment that has everything you could ever dream of and offers endless inspiration! The interior designer in charge of this project clearly had a mandate to create something totally geared towards timeless elegance and aesthetics, so come with us now as we take a look around in a bid to get to grips with classic motifs!
Natural hardwood floors are a must-have for any classic home, but so are complementary wool rugs. Adding some color, richness and texture to a vast space, they make the task of tying rooms together seem effortless and offer opportunities for muted accent shades to be adopted too.
Modern styling often dictates that singular l-shaped sofas are the focal point in living rooms, but for a classic look, you will want at least two, but often three, sofas that all face inwards to allow for easy conversation and socialising. For a really classic feel, heavy, ornate fabric will often be selected, or real leather for a touch of decadence.
Pale walls that are a neutral tone are best for a classic home, as you can dress them up with high-end art or accessories as you see fit. If you opt for loud wallpaper or statement colors, you might find that your elegant home is rather overshadowed by novelty elements.
Antique furniture that is well made and recognisable will certainly never look anything other than beautiful in a classic home. Opt for dark wood and you'll see that even something as small as an occasional table or a wingback chair can have a staggering impact on a wider room. So classic!
While there are some fabulous modern kitchen styles out there, for a classic home, you will want to stick with something along the lines of a Shaker installation. Classic wood cabinets with understated detailing and simple handles will never date or age and that's the epitome of a classic kitchen, don't you agree?
Timeless suite items are key in creating a classic bathroom, so step away from floating toilets and pedestal-free sinks, as these items are far too contemporary. Large ceramic items that look sturdy, fit for purpose and are finished in gleaming white are your best choice, as is some marble! Bathroom scan be just as luxurious and elegant as any room, so a marble floor never goes amiss, we don't think, so treat yourself!
