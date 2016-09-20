A beautiful but affordable rural family home

A sizable home in the countryside, with plenty of surrounding land sounds like a dream doesn't it? Well, plenty of people out there have built their dream pastoral homes and are living this exact life and we found a spectacular example of just that!

Found in Japan, the house you will see today has been crafted by master architects who had a deep understanding of what would work, aesthetically, with the surroundings and we think you'll agree that a quieter, rural life certainly has its appeal!