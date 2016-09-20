The cosy home with enviable ceilings

It isn't often that we find an interior which strikes a balance between nature and luxury.We are excited to bring you an interior design project today, all the way from the gated community of Campinas, Brazil. Not only does this house host aesthetically impressive rooms, but it also follows a general organic theme which is both sustainable and relaxing.

This beautiful home with its unique and extraordinary interior is a project undertaken by the professionals, Iara Kilaris Interior and Landscape Design. This Latin company is well-known for their spectacular design projects, and they're based in Americana, São Paulo.

Now, why don't you join us to explore a truly unique interior, vibrant with color and full of natural inspiration. You are surely in for a treat, and won't regret investigating what this house has to offer!