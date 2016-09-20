8 Ideal kitchens for small homes

The character of a home will be hugely influenced by the comfort and appeal of its kitchen. After all, this is the place where you are (ideally) creating nourishing meals to fuel your life. When you are working with a limited space, however, it takes a little extra ingenuity to make the most of a small kitchen.
There is much you can do to be creative with the kitchen and making something of a small space, but the layout of your kitchen is the ideal place to start when it comes to planning the area, since it will determine all other factors which are to follow. Just ask any true professional. How can you even imagine choosing construction materials, for example, if you don’t know where you will use it?!
For this reason, we are pleased to present you with 8 different kitchen layouts that would work perfectly in a small kitchen. In this collection, you are sure to find one that will work perfectly with your own kitchen.
Chances are that your small kitchen is a big part of the living room. In this case, a single line kitchen might work. This kind of layout works really well when teamed with a big kitchen island. It doesn't crowd the space too much, keeps the walkways free and makes this little home feel bright and easy.
This tiny kitchenette has a single-line layout. It probably acts as a passageway as well. In this case it's best to keep things simple. All you need to do is add a couple of high impact features like this bright yellow bench. The bench runs up the wall a little and makes the small kitchen feel that little bit more comfortable, brighter and more stylish.
Small kitchens are often lacking natural light and windows. If you have an apartment like this, perhaps you could use open shelving on one side to allow light to flow into the kitchen. The brighter a small space, the larger it feels too.
If you have a little more space to work with, it's easy to overcrowd your small kitchen. Keep it simple by pushing the dining table against the wall like this.
This small kitchen has a really interesting layout. The central bench creates extra preparation space and also acts as a casual dining area. Note how the bench-style seating is designed to tuck neatly under the table to free up the walkway area.
It's often good to install a second countertop that faces the living room. If you do have space for this, consider hiding away the inevitable clutter with a two-levelled countertop. This also creates the opportunity for bench-style seating.
Many small homes have galley-style kitchens that act as passageways as well. In this case, the kitchen designers have added a two-level countertop and bench-style dining area. It doesn't intrude on the walkway and makes the kitchen feel like a separate area altogether.
This little kitchen has a slightly L-shaped layout. It really caught our eye because the broad beam to the left partially encloses the kitchen without taking up a lot of space. Note how the dramatic black colour scheme really visually separates it from the rest of the decor as well.
There are definitely plenty of kitchen layouts perfect for smaller living spaces, but it can be just as important t find the right kitchen theme for your space, so load up on inspiration!