The Cheap Home Revamp

The visionary interior designers and decorators at Roha Design have come to the rescue saving this outdated and unattractive apartment in South Korea. They managed to completely transform the interior, turning it from a seventies nightmare to a contemporary dream.

Long gone is the embossed wallpaper, tinted glass walls and horrible fake parquet flooring. Out with the dim lighting and tacky furniture; in with dark mahogany tables, timeless appliances and elegant kitchen tiling. What's even more unbelievable is that this dramatic transformation was all done on a tight budget. Judging from this makeover, you don't need much more than a bit of loose change and some smart ideas to make some startling changes. Let's have a look at the disaster this apartment was before, and the stylish success it is now.