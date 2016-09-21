A Contemporary Lavish Home Meets Rustic Elements

The back of this classy home is no less imposing than the front. We love the masonry walls that infuse stylish rusticity into the structure. The open fence provides security while retaining a welcoming look.

The architects have made a bold style statement by merging different classic styles and elements with confidence. The smooth introduction of rustic features in this very contemporary home has won our approval, hands down! Take another tour, for more inspiration - The smart and stylish house of your dreams.