A charming home with distinctive decor ideas

Our tour today is of one of the more charming villas that we've ever explored, designed mainly from natural elements including wood, water and plants. They all come together to create a very big impact and a sparkling debut, which works so much better than if each element was separate.
So let's take a look at this home today, designed by expert professionals Marcia Carvalhaes Architects and see just what an impact raw materials can make as well as how an integration of exterior and interior spaces results in the most impressive look and feel.
You'll be amazed by this beautiful home!
Before we visit the inside of the home, we need to show you the outside of the home so that you can really understand the property that the designers had to work with. The designers have really created a magic villa, where the design of the garden, including the plants and trees, enhances the facade. The wood used throughout the building fuses the modern architecture with the natural surrounds.
The glass brings in a more contemporary look and feel while the ambiance of the home evokes feelings of tranquility and meditation. This is a minimalist Zen look and feel.
The garden also brings in a tropical theme to the home, making the architectural structure of the home the main character of the story. This is a true picturesque design!
If we move to the terrace, we can see how the wood and the glass merges, creating a space that overlooks the surrounding area. This is the perfect space for entertaining and socializing. An umbrella provides shade, allowing this space to be used no matter what time of the year.
As we can see in this image, wood is also the primary component of the open living room and has been used for the flooring, the furniture and the decor. It contrasts beautifully with the elegant cream sofas, the touches of wood used throughout the design and the cutting-edge technology including the flat screen television.
The living room takes on a very simple and sophisticated design, with simple colors. Yet comfort and style collide here with cushy pillow and high quality furniture.
The wall is very distinctive, adding texture and tones to the space.
The living room flows into an open plan dining room, which is very fashionable. There are no doors or walls separating the living areas and the design style remains consistent with beige and brown tones.
The dining room features a large glass table as well as a number of trendy chairs, which makes this area ideal for family gatherings or entertaining.
The wooden wall features a rectangle alcove, which is used for a shelf. This is a very classic design that highlights the beauty of the wood and warms the interior design.
It also creates the perfect spot to keep antiques and sculptures on display.
From this angle, we can see the beauty of the room that we couldn't see in the previous images. Here we can see how the living area distinctively overlooks the outdoor area, which features a gorgeous swimming pool and a patch of manicured lawn.
In this image, we also catch a glimpse of the leather armchairs that furnish this space. Don't you love how the glass creates a beautiful transition between the interior and exterior spaces?
The beautiful views that we saw from the inside don't compare to the stunning sight that we see when we walk outside. The entire house overlooks the gorgeous terrace.
Just looking at this space in the image makes us feel at peace, from the serene blue swimming pool waters to the sleek garden.
The sun loungers and chairs are the perfect type of furniture for outdoor spaces, creating an ideal area for relaxing, meditating or socializing. This also gives us a area to admire the incredible architecture from the outside.
The glass facade is truly cutting edge!
As is usual in homes with second floors, the upstairs area is reserved for the more private bedrooms. It is separated from the hustle and bustle of the living areas.
In this room, we get a sense of classic sophistication thanks to neutral color palette and the design of the textiles in the room.
The lighting is also very unique and special, creating romance and ambiance throughout this space.
For added luxury in this beautiful family home, the architects have built a lovely Jacuzzi room inside the home, which is the cherry on top of this incredible design cake.
The Jacuzzi room overlooks the highlands and the mountains, while giving this space a relaxing and serene look and feel.
The comfortable furniture complements the sense of lavishness, beauty and design in this room.
