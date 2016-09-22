A charming home with distinctive decor ideas

Before we visit the inside of the home, we need to show you the outside of the home so that you can really understand the property that the designers had to work with. The designers have really created a magic villa, where the design of the garden, including the plants and trees, enhances the facade. The wood used throughout the building fuses the modern architecture with the natural surrounds.

The glass brings in a more contemporary look and feel while the ambiance of the home evokes feelings of tranquility and meditation. This is a minimalist Zen look and feel.

The garden also brings in a tropical theme to the home, making the architectural structure of the home the main character of the story. This is a true picturesque design!

If we move to the terrace, we can see how the wood and the glass merges, creating a space that overlooks the surrounding area. This is the perfect space for entertaining and socializing. An umbrella provides shade, allowing this space to be used no matter what time of the year.