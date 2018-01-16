5 Impressive House Extension Ideas

A house extension is a great way of adding space and versatility to your property. House extensions bring improved functionality to the home spaces and enhance the look manifolds. It could be a patio, lounge, terrace, kitchen or dining space based on your requirement or wish.

Here is a list of 5 such lovely house extension ideas where the architects have matched the client’s needs with the existing design to create beautiful living spaces that add not only room & practicality but also another dimension to the entire home. Have a look!