A Simple but Unique Home

The large and trendy terrace combines creamy white, black and light wooden hues for a bold yet serene effect. A sleek sofa and bench offer ample scope for relaxation, while a basketball hoop has been installed on the wall for some energetic fun. Wooden beams and glass make for a structure that shades the terrace, and this spot is perfect for soaking in natural beauty without a care in the world.

This small home in Okinawa packs a solid design punch with its sleek and smart designs, efficient storage hacks, elegant colours and thoughtful utilisation of space. Check out another tour for more ideas - The smart and stylish house of your dreams.