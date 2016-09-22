7 breathtaking bedrooms you have only dreamed of!

Statement wallpaper is fast becoming one of our favorite elements in home decorating and this bedroom should show you why! Instant transformation, a bold pattern paper dictates the feel of a room with ease and allows for all other elements, including furniture, to be kept simple and timeless. This palm tree paper has really ignited our passion for patterns!

