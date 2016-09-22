7 breathtaking bedrooms you have only dreamed of!

The perfect master bedroom is something that we all strive for, but unless you have a clear idea of how you want it too look, you might be a little overwhelmed by all the possibilities out there. In a bid to help you hone in on a more defined style, we've found some incredible boudoirs that we know will inspire and fire up your creativity, or at least give you some strong references to give to your interior designer! Take a look and see which ones would give you the sweetest dreams and the most cause to celebrate your decorating efforts!
We don't think you can get much more luxurious than great swathes of purple velvet, so this bedroom is the ideal choice for anyone who loves a little pampering and spoiling! Indulgent to say the least, this space, complete with breathtaking dark wood flooring and a chandelier, is a wonderful example of how over the top you can go!
Taking inspiration from the Orient, this beautiful zen bedroom is ticking all the relaxation and understated style boxes! Low-level furniture, lashings of natural wood, a pared back color scheme and an injection of nature all make this bedroom something really special!
Don't ever forget that your bedroom should be a reflection of you and everything you like, so just because pared back styling is fashionable, it doesn't mean that you can't experiment with bold color! This tropical green and blue scheme makes for a sunny, happy space that we bet doesn't ever cause nightmares and what could be better than that?
Blue and white is a classic color pairing and always has a suitably nautical feel to it too. There's just something so pretty about white wooden furniture, coupled with understated and stylish navy blue and by adding some striped curtains in this example, the coastal feel is truly undeniable!
Red isn't just the color of passion and love, it's also so warm and comforting that we think it is a natural choice for any master bedroom, but especially one that gets a lot of natural sunlight pouring through it! Beautifully proportioned, this master suite is an ideal recipient for some vibrant red and has really made the most of it, with a delightful seating area! We don't think we'd ever want to leave a space this comfortable!
So often we see bedrooms that are light, bright and minimalist, but occasionally, something very different comes to our attention and this is a perfect example of just that! Dark, gothic and dramatic, we think this is the ultimate in sensual spaces and really shows how fantastic feature walls can look! That low-level lighting is such an intimate touch too!
Statement wallpaper is fast becoming one of our favorite elements in home decorating and this bedroom should show you why! Instant transformation, a bold pattern paper dictates the feel of a room with ease and allows for all other elements, including furniture, to be kept simple and timeless. This palm tree paper has really ignited our passion for patterns!
