Eclectic, Chic and Glamorous: The Great Home Renovation

If you have seen this house before the renovation, you would never have believed it is the same place as after the renovation. On the first floor, there is a bedroom and bathroom and during its construction a new heating system was placed in the roof to give the house a modern finish. The results are astounding and we're about to show you what the professionals from the studio REIS LONDON LTD achieved with this project. They not only made the house comfortable and modern, they also gave it a certain beauty that makes it hard to look away.
Before proceeding to the renovation, the architects always investigate the original condition of the building, trying to determine what remains sufficiently strong and what needs to be replaced. In a case such as this, more than half of the work that needs to be done is related to the floors and walls in terms of insulation and lining.
In this project, the renovation was quite extensive. The water supply, sewerage, heating, electricity had to be re-designed in order to make way for a modern planning.
Thermal insulation and drywall allowed the house to be suitable for year round living. With the new layout—the wall between the small room and the first floor had to be removed and it became a huge turning point in the history of this house.
This stunning living room with green and orange shades is the result of the work of dozens of artists and I think we would all agree that it looks completely amazing! The decor is stunning whilst the arced black window frames create a slightly Gothic castle environment.
The living room comes to life with a creative contrast between neutral and warm tones. The matching lamps on either side of the lounge create a sense of grand balance, whilst the Persian rug adds a touch of Eastern influence.
Iron ceiling that are strong enough to have held the house together become obvious when we strip everything away to reveal load bearing walls which are still in very good condition. Some wooden beams have collapsed however, but can easily be replaced.
A bright kitchen and dining area make the kitchen and dining area look very European! There is a beautiful bar area in the picture—Venetian landscape, and the kitchen is designed in Georgian style.
Multicolored chairs—an important element of this eclectic interior, which looks very stylish and is perfect for this room.
The staircase leads to the second floor in which we can find the attic which houses three small rooms. What a spectacular space to do so much with!
The master bedroom continues in the theme of the Middle Ages, or at least an antique style which makes the bedroom look and feel luxurious. Deep shades, lots of textures and a combination of different materials creates an amazing, almost magical atmosphere in a small room of only 11 square meters.
A high lamp is positioned above the bed which makes for comfortable reading before bedtime. Eclectic, chic and glamorous—not a bad style for a small room!