Eclectic, Chic and Glamorous: The Great Home Renovation

Before proceeding to the renovation, the architects always investigate the original condition of the building, trying to determine what remains sufficiently strong and what needs to be replaced. In a case such as this, more than half of the work that needs to be done is related to the floors and walls in terms of insulation and lining.

In this project, the renovation was quite extensive. The water supply, sewerage, heating, electricity had to be re-designed in order to make way for a modern planning.