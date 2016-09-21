Total Home transformation: A Vacant Terrace

Transforming a vacant terrace is pretty much like working on a blank canvas. An expert architect can have a number of visions to make the space attractive and functional, but the deciding factor is always the client’s needs. Today, we have a rarity in store for you. We often talk about renovated houses but our entire focus will be on the brilliant makeover of a terrace. In the capable hands of architect Carolina Mendonça, this neglected space in Rio de Janeiro has been converted into a bona fide dreamland. Let’s explore!
Now what is the point of having a marvellous view of Rio de Janeiro from your terrace if your that space looks like this! Its shabby and has been neglected, given that this vast space could be used for relaxing and socializing—especially with that splendid view!
What a makeover! This is a super-trendy terrace complete with a living area, kitchenette, spa, and swimming pool! The garden umbrella with its stylish seating arrangement looks cool and contemporary, contrasting harmoniously with the lovely rustic touch of slatted wooden walls. We love the cushioned bench flanked by plants – what a simple but effective style statement!
The kitchenette is a rustic paradise. The subtle golden hue of the delightful oven matches beautifully with the patterned wall and wooden furniture. The gleaming copper utensils and black vessels enhance the ambiance, while the elegant white counter tops and bar stools strike a contemporary note. The ease of access between the kitchen space and the eating space is perfect for an informal get-together.
The living space has a flowing open-plan design and are enclosed within glass doors and windows to retain and continue the terrace environment, with its gorgeous view and abundance of natural light. The blend of bucolic and modern elements shines through in this elegant living area, which looks very comfortable indeed! The lanterns and lamp add a touch of glamour while the stylish glass-topped table on a white base lends a trendy air to the space.
Here we see another angle for the living area. From this side we can clearly spot the various picturesque touches and the warm brown complexion that harmonize so well with the white and grey colors. We love the exotic coffee table that perfectly offsets the wooden floor, the wall, and the artifacts on the shelves. The open plan glass doors ensure that we benefit from the terrace ambiance even within the living area.
What a serene environment for a luxurious spa! The blue and white cushions add to the tranquility of the setting, and the wealth of natural light and its decor ensure that it will be a soothing experience.
From this angle, we have a better view of the artifacts on the floating shelves, which enhance the sophistication of this space and work cohesively with the wooden slats that adorn one section of the wall as well as the tub. A thumbs-up to the flowerpots on the wall that provide a splash of color and beauty. And again – what a view as you relax in the spa!
Beyond the spa is another delight – a swimming pool with an unhindered view of the gorgeous landscape! Similar to the spa, the base of the pool is lined with wooden panels, and the stone wall is a nice touch for where the water descends. The two trees add a vibrant splash of color and nature on to the environment. What a blissful experience it will be to relax in this peaceful pool!
Don’t you just love the large mirrors that create a glorious illusion of infinite space and brilliant light – we certainly do! The installation is immaculate and stylish and it teams well with the cool and elegant turquoise of the mosaic pattern.
Carolina Mendonça has fashioned an entire living unit on the terrace, with a wonderful play between rustic and modern elements. The spaces flow into each other and the use of glass for the doors ensures that there is no hindrance to the breathtaking view, the fresh air and the natural light are the highlighted perks of this terrace location. If you loved this ideabook, make sure you check out The smart and stylish house of your-dreams.