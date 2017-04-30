The Ultimate Revamp: 4 Inspiring Kitchen Makeovers

Wow! We can see how the architects turned the design on its head. The kitchen now looks like a modern trendy coffee shop. The use of a wooden bench along the wall makes this tiny space quite unique and spacious. The refrigerator now has its own space. Adequate lighting in the form of hanging lamps and lights make it brighter. The cooking area is also transformed with the white textured tiled backsplash. With this renovation, everything looks more organised and the kitchen gives off a happy, luminous, clean vibe.

Four different kitchens, four different designs and plenty of inspiration. And now, more kitchen makeovers, click here.