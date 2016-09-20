The ultimate home transformation: from shabby to chic

Today, we are going to travel to Valencia, Spain, where design professionals Selecta Home have created a gorgeous family home out of what was once an absolute dump.

In fact, as we explore the before and afters of this home, you will see just how impressive the renovation of this space is as well as how designers truly can perform miracles.

This project will give you hope when it comes to your own home, proving that small changes here and there can result in very big transformations. It also reminds us how important it is to pay our attention to our home decor and design, updating it along with trends. We should also look after and maintain the structure of our homes, keeping it preserved and looking fresh and new.

Let's take a look at this horror story which turns into a fairy tale!