The ultimate home transformation: from shabby to chic

Today, we are going to travel to Valencia, Spain, where design professionals Selecta Home have created a gorgeous family home out of what was once an absolute dump.
In fact, as we explore the before and afters of this home, you will see just how impressive the renovation of this space is as well as how designers truly can perform miracles.
This project will give you hope when it comes to your own home, proving that small changes here and there can result in very big transformations. It also reminds us how important it is to pay our attention to our home decor and design, updating it along with trends. We should also look after and maintain the structure of our homes, keeping it preserved and looking fresh and new.
Let's take a look at this horror story which turns into a fairy tale!
In this image, we really get a sense of how badly this home was in need of a renovation. The furniture is old-fashioned, the floors look like they come from the 1970's and the walls are very plain and simple. Even the lighting fixture is old-fashioned.
The living room is also crowded and cluttered with personal items, furniture that doesn't match and decor pieces that do nothing to enhance the design or style of the home.
This room is also very dark and dingy—yet this is meant to be a beach house! We get no sense of the beautiful nature that surrounds this home.
The garden of this home is falling apart with leaves, trees and bushes piled up everywhere. This is a space that is in serious need of some love and attention.
The walls around this space are dilapidated, old and chipped, creating a very shabby exterior space. This is not an area that could be used very comfortably, which is an absolute waste.
If you have an outdoor space available to you, should make the absolute most of it! Have a look at these 17 budget garden ideas to see how easy it is to spruce up your outdoor area.
In this image, we can see the facade of the home before the renovation on the left and the facade of the home after the renovation to the right.
Instantly we can see how a few changes can make a world of difference.
For starters, the flooring of the terrace that leads up to the front door has been replaced with modern, new and stylish tiles. These immediately create a much more modern look and feel.
The front door has also been replaced with a sleek, new version, which makes the home look that much more inviting.
A fresh coat of paint and some beautiful soft wall lamps also go a long way!
If we head into the home post-renovation, we can see how it features brand new flooring, walls, furniture and decor items. The spatial layout also has changed.
There is now a sense of design cohesion throughout the interior space, thanks to the use of dark wooden finishes throughout. The newly painted white ceilings complement this , while the white lamps and white pieces of furniture enhance the tones.
Natural light has been utilized throughout the space, creating a warm, light and bright interior that is much more appealing than in the previous design.
The home has been turned into an open plan space where all of the rooms flow into one another. In this image, we can see how the dining room merges with the kitchen as well as the living room.
The kitchen is separated from the rest of the living space aesthetically, where no wood is used throughout its design. Instead the designers have opted for minimalist and sleek white and grey tones, which ensure that its functionality is very distinct.
In the living area, on the left of the dining room, we can see how shelves have added a bit of personality and charm to the space, allowing the family a space to put their family photographs or books on display. These are wonderful, personal and homely forms of accessories and decoration.
Another very striking difference in this design, compared to the home prior to the renovation, is the minimalist look and feel. There is nothing that isn't functional or unnecessary on display in this home. Everything is stored neatly away in closets, cupboards, shelves and drawers.
Especially if you have quite a small apartment, you want to maximize every inch of space. This is why it's so important to get rid of any clutter. A well-organized home makes for a very stylish and spacious-looking home.
Another tip is to opt for glass or perspex furniture, like the coffee table in this space. Giving the illusion of space.
Remember that chaotic garden we saw before the renovation? It has been completely renovated into a stylish terrace that features a very modern and trendy outdoor kitchen!
This is a much better use of the outdoor space, extending the living area space both visually and physically. The industrial screed flooring makes for a sleek and modern area, while remaining durable and easy to clean.
There is also an outdoor dining area, where the family can relax in front of the barbeque and enjoy the delicious meals cooked under the summer sky.
If you like the look and feel of this space, have a look at these 7 clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.