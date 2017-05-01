​7 Ideas to pick the perfect tiles for your bathroom

Tiles are usually the most popular choice for flooring in bathrooms. They offer a wide range of options for color, texture and design. But one might get confused when faced with the plethora of choices available on the market. To make the process easier for you, we have compiled an ideabook full of bathroom designs done up by exceptional designers. Take a peek below to get some inspiration for planning your own bathroom.
Mosaic tiles look wonderful on bathroom wall. We are definitely not talking about gaudy colors and designs. We recommend picking a few shades to match the overall theme of your bathroom, such as the shades of blue and white in this mosaic. You might want to go with shades of green, rust or even gray. The end effect is subtle and sophisticated.
Most people go for a single material when furnishing their bathrooms, for the sake of uniform design. However, when the right types of materials are combined, such as marble tails and sandstone tiles, the effect is magnificent.
It is essential to plan your bathroom from top to bottom in the beginning. You don’t want to end up with too much color and unnecessary accessories. If you like bright colors, opt for something along the lines of what is shown in the picture. Make sure to keep everything else simple and elegant.
The combination of glass walls, marble flooring and en accents is perfect. Whenever you take a shower, you are going to feel as if you are in a five star hotel. The position of the lights creates soothing atmosphere. The bathroom is the epitome of modern design, showing sophistication and meticulousness in the design.
If you are someone who loves being thorough, use a light colored mosaic throughout the bathroom. Such as this one, that features off white mosaic on all the walls. The fittings, shelves and shower enclosure enhance the look of the tiles.
When we think of bathrooms, we think of white. But take a look at this dark beauty here. We are in love with this concept. The designers have incorporated charcoal colored tiles along with the white fittings to create a beautiful contrast. The overall effect is that of privacy along with a generous amount of coziness. And that animal head on the wall adds immense character to the entire space.
Our last pick is this gorgeous bathroom. The combination of textures in the tiles is a genius idea. One wall features rough finish stones in a variety of earthy tones. The rest of the walls and flooring uses lighter colored tiles. The earthy colors of the bathroom create a wonderful aesthetic. The precise location of lighting on the walls and floor are necessary for creating the right kind of mood.
These were our top picks for tiling ideas in a bathroom. Is there an option you would add? Here’s another story that might pique your interest too - Quick and easy 6 step guide to building a pool!