A complete home renovation to inspire you!

A home renovation is a challenging, yet exciting experience for all involved, even more so when the transformation is all-encompassing. We have worked through countless before and after ideabooks here on homify to prove just that. Usually, however, we are privileged enough to see the transformation of a specific room in a house, or even a patio or garden. Today, however, we will bring you the whole package! The before and after project we have to present to you below covered the scope of an entire house, as well as the garden of the property. The homeowners certainly got to turn a whole new leaf with this renovation!
The house which is to be the subject of our investigation today, is located in Streatham, South London, where it is nestled on a narrow little property. This, however, did not restrict the project dimensions, and we can see how the place's full potential is realised. Join us to take a look!
With a limited amount of time available, we will show you a few glimpses of this home and its amazing transformation, focusing on areas with the most significant change.
We start out with a skimpy room that is already limited in its dimensions, but which is further diminished by the materials used and poor maintenance. The worn and dirty carpet seems way overdue to be removed, and the ceiling seems to be falling in on us!
A promising feature of the space, however, is the large window to the right allowing natural light to enter.
This new bedroom has taken on a whole new life! The small and claustrophobic room we saw falling apart in the previous image is now a cool and comfortable abode to the homeowners. With a fresh coat of paint and some strategic lighting, the space immediately feels much larger and friendlier. Together with the neutral colors used throughout, the bedroom is transformed into a calm and generous area.
Now on to the bathroom, a space which holds particular appeal for a renovation. Who wouldn't want to update their own bathroom every few years or so?! It is definitely a space in the house which is prone to more use than others, and the nature of its use also leads to more problems with maintenance and cleaning. The worst is, if you leave it too long, the damage becomes more and more difficult to reverse.
In this house, we can see that the family bathroom had suffered particular degradation with mold and mildew visible all along the walls and the ceiling. The white bathroom tiles are especially poor for use in this space, as the accumulated matter gets stuck between tiles and are more visible due to the white background.
What we see in this image is worlds removed from the original bathroom space. The fresh new family bathroom is sophisticated and modern, updated with a trendy monochromatic color scheme. This is a change well worth noting!
Firstly, the dirty white tiles had been removed, and the whole space given a fresh new coat of paint. Grey porcelain tiles are arranged in a subway pattern along the bath and the lower part of the walls, giving the room a touch of elegance. We can see that the home builders involved in the project, The Lady Builder, certainly knew what they are doing!
The last space we will see transformed here today is certainly a winner. Here we have the garden of the property, nestled in the back yard of the plot. This space was, however, overrun by vegetation that had nt been cared for in a long time. In addition, the brick walls were dirty and poorly maintained, the back fence seemed like it was on the brink of collapse, and the entire area lacked a sense of coherence in the composition.
No inhabitant of any home would escape to this garden area for relaxation!
Fortunately, the professionals who took care of the project had a plan in mind for the garden, and here we can see it realized with stunning effects. The dingy wooden deck had been removed and replaced with elegant stone tiles, the overgrown plants were weeded out and replaced with a neat lawn, and the boundaries of the property had been updated for a bright look. In addition to all of this, we can see some stylish garden furniture and equipment to round off the space. Now this is a garden we can spend some time in!
This transformation shows us that it is absolutely important to plan out your garden design, which may be tricky. Don't worry, though, we've got your back. Take a look at how to plan your perfect garden!