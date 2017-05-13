A complete home renovation to inspire you!

A home renovation is a challenging, yet exciting experience for all involved, even more so when the transformation is all-encompassing. We have worked through countless before and after ideabooks here on homify to prove just that. Usually, however, we are privileged enough to see the transformation of a specific room in a house, or even a patio or garden. Today, however, we will bring you the whole package! The before and after project we have to present to you below covered the scope of an entire house, as well as the garden of the property. The homeowners certainly got to turn a whole new leaf with this renovation!

The house which is to be the subject of our investigation today, is located in Streatham, South London, where it is nestled on a narrow little property. This, however, did not restrict the project dimensions, and we can see how the place's full potential is realised. Join us to take a look!