A modest little home!

This restored house in Dubrovnik, Croatia is proof that bigger isn't always better. While it's not a micro house (it has three double bedrooms, a living room and kitchen on the ground floor alone), it's not exactly a sprawling mansion. Located in the UNESCO area of the old town meant that the architects at Drawing Agency Ltd couldn't touch it's facade or the roof, leaving the shell looking authentically rustic.

But apart from leaving the exterior in it's original state, the whole inside was stripped back and rebuilt. The garden was also extended and now features a wooden pergola and ceramic paving stones. Because of the restrictions the architects faced while remodelling 'House C', such as narrow rooms, it now has a clever layout and some pretty unique features. Let's check some of them out!