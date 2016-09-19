A modest little home!

This restored house in Dubrovnik, Croatia is proof that bigger isn't always better. While it's not a micro house (it has three double bedrooms, a living room and kitchen on the ground floor alone), it's not exactly a sprawling mansion. Located in the UNESCO area of the old town meant that the architects at Drawing Agency Ltd couldn't touch it's facade or the roof, leaving the shell looking authentically rustic.
But apart from leaving the exterior in it's original state, the whole inside was stripped back and rebuilt. The garden was also extended and now features a wooden pergola and ceramic paving stones. Because of the restrictions the architects faced while remodelling 'House C', such as narrow rooms, it now has a clever layout and some pretty unique features. Let's check some of them out!
This is the original exterior that remains as solid and sturdy today as the day it was built. The stone wall is a distinct feature of the region and it would be a shame to ruin it during the remodel. But just because the outside is dry and dusty that doesn't mean the inside is.
Behind that door lies a contemporary home that has been bought into the 21st century fitted out with all the mod cons and some extra surprises…
The reworked garden space now has white ceramic tiles paved right the way to the back wall, and enough space to fit in loads of mediterranean plants. Imagine olive trees, succulents and herbs right on your doorstep!
This little corner of green makes the backyard just the right spot to while away the sunny afternoons of a Croatian summer. If you are also looking for a way to keep your backyard tidy and clean, think of using tiles or paving to save on maintenance.
This is where the designers had to account for the strange shapes and odd proportions of the existing structure. Not an easy form to work with, the living room is long and narrow. So, by dividing the room into two distinct areas (living and dining) and making the wooden staircase a feature, the awkwardness of the room is gone.
Instead it has the feel of a charming cottage: cosy and casual. An added bonus of large curved windows line one wall and flood the ground level with bright sunlight.
The style of the living room is kept fairly minimal and classic. Walls are white and the floor laid with blue tiles. A large pale grey sofa is complemented by a woven rug in similar colours to add a homely feel and to tie the overall colour scheme together.
A refreshing mixture of textures and unpretentious furnishings keeps this home friendly and welcoming.
Looking the other way to the kitchen we can see how perfectly the space is utilised. The kitchen is kept white, modern and classic with plenty of cupboards and draws, and extra storage space overhead.
A great little feature is the fridge that is neatly disguised as a large cupboard. This is a fully functional kitchen with all the mod cons and best appliances. Definitely not what you would expect when you consider just how old this house is!
A step closer and you can really get a feel of the quality of the materials used. The cupboards and workbench are all built from Corian (made from acrylic polymers and has a minimum lifespan of 10 years). A highly durable and scratch resistant surface, it's great for busy kitchens.
Light fittings are classic, even a bit retro. Dining table and chairs are practical, non fussy and sensible.
Now the upstairs bedroom. And it's a vision of heaven all in white. The original ceiling is painted white, walls are white and furnishings are also completely white. It's a bedroom of casual elegance; of rustic simplicity.
Due to the warm climate in Croatia, it's better not to use bright colours in an attic bedroom like this—it would just make things hotter. The white out keeps this room cool and easy.
Again the original ceiling plays an important part in the design of the top bathroom. And once more everything is kept classic and white. But that doesn't mean boring. Double ceramic vanities add the luxurious touch and the colourful, cheerful glass mosaic in the shower adds the countryside charm.
The upstairs bathroom is another great example of the architects working with the limitations of the house, not against them. Having a pokey bathroom in the attic doesn't mean it has to be a shrinking violet. (Have a look here for more great ideas for small bathrooms.)
We hope you would agree this home has really grown into it's own with the help of some great design work from Drawing Agency Ltd. Really, a job well done!