Glimpse at the Hamptons lifestyle

Mid-century cottage homes as beach houses are still stylish and elegant. In addition, a holiday home in the Hamptons is definitely high up on the most coveted list for many people, and many of us have fantasised about this luxury at some point or another. The East End of Long Island certainly does not seem to get any less popular or prestigious, and it seems like it will be a preferred holiday option for many years to come.

Today we will visit Southampton in particular, in order to get a glimpse of a newly renovated home that keeps in touch with tradition, but is all the better for its upgrade. To be more specific, we find ourselves in the little village of Quogue, comfortably nestled along the South Shore of Long Island.

As we take a look at the various elements of the home, pay attention to the restoration work which has been completed on the facade, ensuring that the owners may retain the heritage of the original building, but can also be assured to have a well-maintained and kept house which fulfils all of their needs. To meet the last named requirement, the project included the extension of the property with an annex and pool area, which we will have in our sights shortly.

Let's waste no further time, and see what this Southampton house has to offer!