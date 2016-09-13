Glimpse at the Hamptons lifestyle

Mid-century cottage homes as beach houses are still stylish and elegant. In addition, a holiday home in the Hamptons is definitely high up on the most coveted list for many people, and many of us have fantasised about this luxury at some point or another. The East End of Long Island certainly does not seem to get any less popular or prestigious, and it seems like it will be a preferred holiday option for many years to come.
Today we will visit Southampton in particular, in order to get a glimpse of a newly renovated home that keeps in touch with tradition, but is all the better for its upgrade. To be more specific, we find ourselves in the little village of Quogue, comfortably nestled along the South Shore of Long Island.
As we take a look at the various elements of the home, pay attention to the restoration work which has been completed on the facade, ensuring that the owners may retain the heritage of the original building, but can also be assured to have a well-maintained and kept house which fulfils all of their needs. To meet the last named requirement, the project included the extension of the property with an annex and pool area, which we will have in our sights shortly.
Let's waste no further time, and see what this Southampton house has to offer!
Our first view of this charming house comes to us from the street level, where we can only see a glimpse of the building amongst the dense and charming trees and shrubbery on the property. Nestled in this rich natural environment, the house in question is undoubtedly a traditional structure, in a mid-century style which is still very tasteful and elegant.
We can see that the building is a traditional shingled cottage, with the stately grey shingles used on the facade, and which is echoed in the roof shingles. The roof itself is in a traditional gabled design, adding to the stately and established appearance of the whole building. We can see why the owners of this house opted for renovation instead of updating the look of the house entirely. The quiet elegance of such a design should not be undervalued, and the heritage involved is well worth protecting.
A big part of this project involved the addition of several elements to the property, as per the wishes of the homeowners and clients. For this reason, the clients enlisted the help and services of an established architect in Brooklyn, Lorraine Bonaventura. This had been a wise move on their part, as Lorraine Bonaventura's firm is renowned for their work with cottage homes and design. In fact, the firm won the prestigious New York Cottages & Gardens Innovation in Design Award in 2014. As we are dealing here with a traditional shingled cottage, it seems like the homeowners did their homework and decided on the right professional for the job.
In terms of additions to the property, the project includes a dining room wing addition, as well as a swimming pool, which we will soon view itself. In this image, we can see an addition to the house, and it is very distinctly in the same style as the main building, ensuring continuity in design and a uniform look across the whole property.
Lastly, we cannot finish off our tour of this charming Southampton cottage without taking a look at the newly done swimming pool and recreation area in the backyard of the property. We first have to note the spacious lawn that provides generous recreation and relaxation area, with no shortage of foliage, such as is the case in the front of the house.
The large swimming pool is neatly bordered by brown stone tiles, and accompanied by wooden deck chairs to suit the style of the property.
At the edge of the pool, we can also see a clay grill for those Sunday barbecues. An outdoor area that has it all! It is traditional, but sophisticated and luxurious.