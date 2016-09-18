This tiny home is saved from its post-war slump!

This charming little home was in need of a serious make-over. Situated in Warsaw and hardly touched for decades, the residence fell victim to the post-war look and was buried in past treasures. What it became after the renovation, thanks to the home stagers at Better Home, it is completely unrecognizable and defines a whole new character in this urban landscape.
Join us for a tour, you will be shocked at the stunning transformation!
The first thing we will show you is this dull kitchen because we want to surprise you with the innovative transformation that is yet to come!
The kitchen is comprised of the most uninspiring elements. Old tiles, faded cabinets and outdated appliances, the room looks lackluster and dull.
The kitchen is now an adorable space that comes alive with a cream and white color scheme. The new appliances have really given it some freshness, whilst the soft blue wall give it a touch of friendliness to complement the joyful color scheme. The door has also been knocked down to allow better access to the hallway.
The dining room was stuck in the past with its gloomy color scheme and outdated furniture. The overuse of wood makes the whole room look dreary and with a lack of proper lighting, it certainly doesn't inspire one to linger. Can you imagine having a family dinner here?
What a change! It is amazing what a bright new color scheme with bright new lights can do. The wooden floor stayed and was polished to its original brilliance, whilst the white furniture, and fresh new decor has really brought a whole new outlook on life in this room. The space is open, vibrant and compelling.
The living room is supposed to be the life of the house, but in this example, we can see there is nothing exciting about the mismatched brown and beige color scheme. The bland looking furniture as well as the dull lighting make it a room that is not made for enjoyment or relaxation.
The living room has been redesigned and I think we can all agree it has the wow factor. The room is saturated in light and the new color scheme coupled with modern furniture has certainly turned the outlook around in this room.
If you love bright spaces, take a look at these brilliantly white room designs!
The bathroom is very uninspiring with its dome-shaped mirror, old glass shower screen and sink. The lighting in this room is gloomy and it certainly does not welcome you in the morning.
It is amazing what some new decor can do. The bathroom is now a light-filled space where there are vibrant touches of color. White dominates the space and the new sink and bureau makes a world of difference.
The bedroom is in urgent need of a make-over. From the dull drapes to the gloomy color scheme, not to mention the sheer disorganization of the room—it needs a whole new look to bring it to life again.
What a dream! The new bedroom has certainly lifted the mood with its soothing design and gentle color scheme. The grey bed and white drapes coupled with the fresh new bedding make the room into a stylish and luxurious boudoir.