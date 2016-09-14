A home redemption that deserves praise

You are about to witness the complete transformation of a tacky apartment. In it's original state, it was dull, cluttered and a complete mess. Designed by Design Brides, a group of interior designers and decorators, the apartment is now an amazing contemporary residence which blends a variety of modern styles. The use of wood and natural tones showers it in a warm glow, whilst a minimalist inspired design tidy up the clutter from before. The kitchen is furnished in the Industrial style which has brought it up to date in a striking way! Never before has a variety of styles worked so well under the same roof.

Join us to see the recreation!