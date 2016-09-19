A modest house with a spectacular interior!

From the street this house in semi-rural Austria looks much like its neighbours. Step inside and it's a miracle of modern interior architecture and design!

The sleepy Austrian town of Hafnerbach (pop. 1,500) didn't know what hit it after Swiss architect Elisabeth Mann was commissioned to slip a Trojan horse of a modern home design over the Alps and into an otherwise sleepy neighbourhood characterised by a conventional architectural look, the kind of neighbourhood where eyebrows are raised when a hedge is left untrimmed, or indeed when a little personal extravagance rears its head above the fenceline. We're talking a rural township a healthy hour west of Vienna that is home to a good number of city-commuting professionals (whom you might expect to like a little moderne with their comfortable middle-class), but is nonetheless traditional in that rather uniform, cookie-cutter contemporary sense… You may scoff, but it was important for von Mann Architektur to respect the conservatism of the community and built environment surrounding the property.

It still doesn't know what's hit it. Thankfully, Elisabeth keeps her office in a town almost as small – she understands the vicissitudes of such a locality – the curiously named Egg (pop. 8,500). A cool half hour from central Zurich, peopled by affluent, national-conservative and right-wing populist-voting citizens, its a community also likely to scorn an ostentatious modern intrusion into its monotonic residential landscape.

Enter Von Mann Architektur's design philosophy. Thought-provoking, considerate and confident, it's a philosphy that accepts that it might not always be appropriate to take everyday situations as an opportunity to make the new and unconventional arise , instead acknowledging that it is possible to innovate without overt iconoclasm. This balanced approach is summed up in the company's assertion that it often takes detours to break conventions.

The trick with this single-family house was to keep the flair hidden behind a facade that's handsome enough, stands neatly in line alongside its neighbours, but hardly lets on that some really incredible design manoeuvres have been performed behind and inside, hidden from the street and public sight.

Let's take a look at what an bureaucratic- and social-regulations-bound newbuild can do with a little ingenuity and a lot of freewheeling inspiration built into the very foundations by a well-chosen commissioned architect.