An elegant home you'll want to show off

Haverford in Pennsylvania, United States, is a suburb of Philadelphia, where we chanced upon a lavish and vibrant home replete with arty and colourful touches. Cosy and carefully chosen furnishing adorn this residence which abounds in pretty artworks, beautiful lights, and gorgeous pattern play. The rooms are bright, spacious, and offer the lazy charm of bygone days. Modernism and traditional values have found a picturesque meeting ground in this abode rendered creatively by the designers at Mel McDaniel Design.
Pristine white walls along with charming glass doors and windows ensure that this gorgeous living room stays bright and cheerful at all times. Uniquely crafted chandeliers cater to lighting needs after sunset, while the colourful and energetic carpet lends a large dollop of pizzazz to the space. Cosy sofas in light and dark grey shades join hands with pretty patterned armchairs for a lavish and inviting look. The long cushioned coffee table or ottoman pulls the decor scheme together, and is perfect for entertaining when guests come over. The mantelpiece above the trendy chrome fireplace is decked with vases that hold bright flowers, while a large artwork spices up the wall on the right.
A couple of trendy wooden armchairs with circular patterns all over make for a pretty seating corner near this window. Fitted with plush and bright blue upholstery, they lend cheer to the warm wooden floor and white walls. The stunning floral artworks and a bunch of fresh pink flowers complete the arty look here.
Here’s another picturesque corner that caught our eye. The quaint white and frosted glass cabinet has been decked with a gleaming array of silver vases which hold luscious red flowers. But the magnificent artworks depicting vibrant peacocks lend a whole new edge to this space.
White hues dominate the dining space just like the living room, and make it appear bright and expansive. Charming windows bring in a flood of sunlight here, while a majestic chandelier oversees the regal dining table set. Grey velvety upholstery adorns the curvy chairs which surround the sleek and elegant table with a granite top. A matching rug contrasts the warmth of the wooden floor, while the painting above the fireplace makes for an arty touch. A pair of plush and patterned sofas stands near the windows for additional seating; while an artwork depicting birds in flight glorify the space between them.
A closer look at the dining table reveals the artistic appeal of the wrought iron legs which support it. The large wooden cabinet with its mirrored patterns steals the show too, along with the stylish floral artwork in the corner. The blend of subtle, sober and earthy hues defines the richness of this space.
The slightly curving white and wooden staircase of the home gets a generous dose of vibrancy and pizzazz, thanks to the trio of painted panels that livens up the white wall. A window at the landing allows natural light to pervade the space, while a glamorous chandelier takes the staircase to a whole new level of design magic.
