An elegant home you'll want to show off

The slightly curving white and wooden staircase of the home gets a generous dose of vibrancy and pizzazz, thanks to the trio of painted panels that livens up the white wall. A window at the landing allows natural light to pervade the space, while a glamorous chandelier takes the staircase to a whole new level of design magic.

Awed by the colours, textures and the breathtaking creative touches of this opulent residence? We are too! For more ideas, take another tour - This charming home makes money for its owners!