The smart and stylish house of your dreams

Justwords Justwords
화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Dining Room
The ultramodern landscape of Seoul is home to many unique and quirky houses which cater to fashionable urban living by offering equal emphasis on aesthetics and functionality. And this abode created by the architects at Home Style Tote is one of those, with its modern and crisp designs, interesting blend of different materials, and sleek interiors. Set on a sandy plot of land, the abode flaunts an industrial chic look, with ample space for outdoor relaxation and enjoying barbeques. Trendy lights, chic furnishing and clever utilisation of space add to the charm of this home.

Play of textures

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Houses
Surrounded by sand and tufts of grass the residence charms with its highly contemporary structure and sunny yard. The lower storey is a bright, white affair with a light-hued wooden deck and slim pillars. The dark wooden slats lining the upper story add contrast and character to the whiteness below, while the black panels and railing hint at industrial smartness. There’s adequate space for gardening as you can make out from the wooden planter exploding with colourful blooms, and a shaded seating arrangement for relishing open air dinners and lunches. The balcony upstairs is also a cosy and more private space for enjoying fresh air and soaking in the view of the surrounding area.

Quirky entrance

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Houses
The dark wooden entrance door with its white dotted strip strikes a pretty picture between the white wall on the left and the triangular portion decked with wooden slats on the right. A rustic brick and wood unit stores logs for the barbeque nearby, while potted greens and the pink flowers add natural freshness to the entrance.

Practical living space

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Living Room
Quirky grey and glass sliding doors lead you from the entryway to the living space which is defined by the raised wooden floor with hidden storage space underneath. What a smart and sensible way to keep clutter at bay, without having to introduce large shelves or cabinets here. Furnishing in this area is minimal, while the large glass windows usher in oodles of sunlight for a bright ambiance. An aquarium lends a generous dose of liveliness to the white and wooden space.

Cosy and trendy

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Dining Room
Sliding glass doors set in black metal frames make for a chic entrance into the kitchen and dining space. Balanced doses of black and white hues deck the spacious and modular kitchen, while a gleaming dining table makes for stylish dining nearby. Trendy industrial chic pendant lamps dangle over the kitchen counter and the dining table to infuse the area with warmth and comfort. And we just love the potted plants adorning the windowsill for a lively touch.

Making the most of space

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Windows and Doors
This triangular nook under the staircase has been brilliantly used to create a workspace or study station. A quirky triangular window lets in sunlight and allows you to enjoy the view of the yard while brainstorming. A simple wooden desk decked with toys and artefacts has been accommodated perfectly in this space, and the unique chair is a stunning medley of wood, leather and chrome.

Love for music

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern Study Room and Home Office
This musical den has a quirky shape with white, dark grey and pistachio green coming together for a cosy and inspiring vibe. The musical instruments have been arranged vertically so that precious floor space can be saved. The raised wooden platform hides storage space underneath, and comes with a simple desk near the window for those times when you want to read, write or simply gaze at the outdoor scenery. A couple of plush cushions and a pretty photo collage add comfort and aesthetic appeal here.

Smart designing, clever space saving tricks, pretty lights and the tasteful mix of various textures make this Korean home a winner. Take another tour for more ideas - The affordable dream family home!

Glimpse at the Hamptons lifestyle
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

