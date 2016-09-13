The smart and stylish house of your dreams

This musical den has a quirky shape with white, dark grey and pistachio green coming together for a cosy and inspiring vibe. The musical instruments have been arranged vertically so that precious floor space can be saved. The raised wooden platform hides storage space underneath, and comes with a simple desk near the window for those times when you want to read, write or simply gaze at the outdoor scenery. A couple of plush cushions and a pretty photo collage add comfort and aesthetic appeal here.

Smart designing, clever space saving tricks, pretty lights and the tasteful mix of various textures make this Korean home a winner.