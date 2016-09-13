The stunning restoration of a colonial villa!

Today we take you to Mossel Bay which is located along the east coast of South Africa and is part of the Western Cape. It's a seaside town that has grown popular among tourists because of its sights, relaxing atmosphere and marine life. The home that we will show you today has been upgraded to a modern and sophisticated villa, but it still bears the colonial style of the original design.The residence is a stunning architectural structure which stands elevated and majestic with breathtaking views of the ocean.
Join us to see its amazing transformation.
Even in its present state we can see that the residence has so much character and so much potential. The way the home stands; elevated and stunning is enough to inspire a whole team of architectural designers to bring it back to its former glory. The position is dynamic not only because of its breathtaking views, but also because there is so much to work with when it comes to modernizing the more traditional elements. If you admire the house now, just wait till you see what it looks like after the restoration.
We can see that the home has been restored to its former glory and even more! With its neutral exterior color palette and the home extension at the front which offers breathtaking views, the residence is majestic and beautiful. The perfectly placed windows offer some picturesque sights and the view can be enjoyed on any time of the day.
We can see from this image that the house was in desperate need of restoration, with its cracked exterior and worn-out windows, it definitely needed some love and care.
The balcony offers views of the ocean where one is compelled to fully take in their surroundings while enjoying the outdoor space with family and friends. The large glass doors allow plenty of fresh air and natural light to enter the home. The new design is modern, decorative and refreshing.
We can see that this project was a big one for the architectural designers as well as landscape architects. In its previous state, the home is quite a mess and it is difficult to see where the entrance is. The residence not only needed renovation from the inside, it needed a severe clean up of the outside too.
The entrance has been rebuilt and redesigned in earthy tones which make it a welcoming sight. The steps and the choice in decor accentuate the home in its entirety, while the neutral tones and the additional water feature give it a touch of opulence and the contemporary.
From this perspective, it's clear that the home has been restored to its full glory. We can see the remains of old architecture make an appearance in the facade, but everything has been fully re-modeled to ensure the home stands the test of time once again.
If house restorations inspire you, I guarantee you will love this ruins to riches house restoration project!