The stunning restoration of a colonial villa!

Today we take you to Mossel Bay which is located along the east coast of South Africa and is part of the Western Cape. It's a seaside town that has grown popular among tourists because of its sights, relaxing atmosphere and marine life. The home that we will show you today has been upgraded to a modern and sophisticated villa, but it still bears the colonial style of the original design.The residence is a stunning architectural structure which stands elevated and majestic with breathtaking views of the ocean.

Join us to see its amazing transformation.