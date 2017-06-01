A complete renovation of your home is a huge task to take on; one that requires a lot of time and effort. People overhaul their homes, rather than buy a new one, for many reasons but mainly it's for a much-needed update. Over in Lisbon, Portugal, a dilapidated apartment is given a whole new look with extensive renovations.
The once run-down place has been transformed into a fabulous and modern apartment. Sometimes starting from scratch is the best thing you can do to transform the space into a place to call home. So come with us now and see this
Before and afer: the renovation of a forgotten apartment.
Peeling paint, chipped tile, and a general mess, this kitchen has definitely seen better days. Absolutely nothing could be salvaged from this space, except for the tiny alcove to the right of the door and even that was completely re-done to fit with the sleek and modern theme of the apartment. The interior architects spared no expense to go after the space and leave only the shell of the former apartment.
The updated kitchen now has a sleek design and is home to beautiful stainless steel appliances. A divider has been installed to separate the dining area from the kitchen while also providing extra counter space. A frosted glass door, perfect to match the modern atmosphere, now replaces the old door that was falling apart. The alcove, which is now home to the stove and oven, has a white tile backsplash and is framed by a dark gray stone, the same color as the slate tile used for the kitchen floor. No one would even think that this space was previously falling apart!
This apartment was completely hollowed out to make room for the new design. Even the ceiling that divides the first and second level had to be completely renovated in order to make the home more stable. This home has none of its original structure, most likely because the home was not maintained properly and was very old. The renovators did a great job of updating the home to meet the requirements of the modern world.
The transformation of this home is absolutely incredible. What was once falling apart is now open, airy and modern. The white and hardwood theme flows throughout the home and ties the spaces together. Large windows allow tons of light to illuminate the space during the day while the modern furniture is crisp and clean for the new home. A clean and organized living space is just what this apartment needed after so many years of neglect.
A railless wooden staircase is illuminated to guide the way to takes you upstairs to the bedroom. The wooden door of the room has been replaced with a frosted glass door, to match the one in the kitchen. A neatly organized closet houses as space for every piece of clothing and the same hardwood floor from downstairs ties the room to the rest of the apartment.