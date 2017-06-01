A complete renovation of your home is a huge task to take on; one that requires a lot of time and effort. People overhaul their homes, rather than buy a new one, for many reasons but mainly it's for a much-needed update. Over in Lisbon, Portugal, a dilapidated apartment is given a whole new look with extensive renovations.

The once run-down place has been transformed into a fabulous and modern apartment. Sometimes starting from scratch is the best thing you can do to transform the space into a place to call home. So come with us now and see this

Before and afer: the renovation of a forgotten apartment.