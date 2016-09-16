The stylish Brazilian home with splashes of color!

Today we are going to travel to Sao Paulo and explore an incredibly beautiful home that is expansive, bright and vibrant.
Design professionals, Danielle Tassi Arquitetura Interiores, have styled this home in such an impressive and modern way that it looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine.
We don't want to keep you waiting, let's take a look!
The living room of this beautiful Brazilian home is cozy, with deep red tones used throughout, which promote feelings of warmth and homeliness.
The designers have paired these red tones with rich wooden floors and wooden furniture, with complement each other beautifully. The red brick wall brings in a bit of an earthy and rustic touch to the space too.
We can also see how the designers have added splashes of nature throughout the room in the form of pot plants and trees as well as the natural light that flows through the large glass windows and doors.
In this little corner, we we can see how the designers have used artwork and decor accessories to introduce charm and personality into the home.
Red has been utilized again, but it is a brighter and more bold tone in this space.
Shelves are a wonderful way to keep items like this in on display, while taking up vertical space!
In the kitchen, we come across a very minimalist, organized and sleek design. The space is dominated by white tones with industrial chic cement flooring and black counter tops. These tones pack quite a punch!
Yet on the left, we come across a bright red pantry, which adds a vibrant dash of colour to the room, which is very entrancing.
The space also flows beautifully into a little kitchen dining area, keeping the home looking open, light, bright and spacious. The utilization of storage space ensures that the counter tops always look clean and organized.
In this room, the designers could be a little bit more creative and have some fun, which is exactly what they have done!
They've chosen a soccer theme, while introducing blue and red tones. This creates a little haven for a child, where they can let their imaginations run wild.
This space is also multi-functional, giving a child plenty of room for naps, playing, reading, doing homework and even watching a bit of television!
Have a look at these awesome bedroom ideas for the kids for inspiration for your own family home.
The main bedroom is slightly more serene than the other rooms in the house, giving the residents a more peaceful space where they can relax after a long day.
Thus the designers have gone for more light and pastel tones, which work in harmony with the natural light that flows through this space. They've also chosen artwork that is simple and pretty rather than bold and bright.
Have a look at how colours influence your bedroom to see what tones would work best for your personal space.
The bathroom is also a room in the house that needs to be a bit more peaceful and serene, which is why the designers have gone for softer blue tones in this space.
The blue walls and mosaic tiles in the shower make for a modern and stylish space that isn't too overwhelming or jarring.
This is another area in the home where smart storage solutions have been utilized, ensuring that all personal products, creams, soaps and toothbrushes are stored neatly out of sight.
Tip: Invest in wicker baskets for your bathroom. They bring in a warm and rustic touch, while giving you a space to put dirty laundry neatly away.
The exterior space of the home turns to yellow for inspiration, bringing vibrancy and colour to the terrace.
These outdoor chairs are decorated with very comfortable and cushy white pillows and topped off with bright patterned cushions, which makes for a very charming and cozy space where the family can relax in the fresh air.
The colour palette is enhanced by the natural greenery of the surrounds as well as the beautiful pot plants and flowers dotted around this space.
The home is also equipped with a full-on outdoor dining area, kitchen and barbeque—the ideal space to enjoy afternoon lunches in the sunshine.
This is a beautifully designed spot and the place where we leave our tour today. It features a vibrant yellow cabinet where all of the outdoor plates and glasses can be stored as well as a very retro and trendy red refrigerator. These introduce real personality and charm to the exterior space, while contrasting beautifully with the green place mats, cutlery and crockery on the wooden table.
The designers have also installed trendy drop down lights from the ceiling, allowing this space to be used at night time too!