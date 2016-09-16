This modern apartment is a playground for colors!

Colors enliven us and rejuvenate our senses. They subtly add vigor to everything around us, brightening our mood. Our homes are our immediate environment, where from we derive energy to go about our daily routine. A colourful home radiates vibrant energy and imbibes positivity. This apartment by Polygon Arch&Des is cornucopia of peppy hues that mingle to lend an air of joie de vivre in swish elegance.

Have a sneak peek into this riot of colors that extends family comfort in a classy manner.