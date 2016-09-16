This modern apartment is a playground for colors!

Colors enliven us and rejuvenate our senses. They subtly add vigor to everything around us, brightening our mood. Our homes are our immediate environment, where from we derive energy to go about our daily routine. A colourful home radiates vibrant energy and imbibes positivity. This apartment by Polygon Arch&Des is cornucopia of peppy hues that mingle to lend an air of joie de vivre in swish elegance.
Have a sneak peek into this riot of colors that extends family comfort in a classy manner.
The living room is quite spacious and has an eclectic palette. Divided into lounge, kitchen & dining spaces, the living room boasts of elements every one which breathes cheer into the air. Bright with a white base, this is a well lit room with a graceful varicolored tonality and contemporary furnishings. Look at the flamboyant walls!
This image focuses on the lounge & dining space (partly). Multihued, sober & happy, the color scheme is visually exquisite in its modish temperament. The clever way of space utilization integrating storage & decor through the continuous wooden cabinet-cum-sideboard along the blue wall adds a new dimension to the space. Colorful lounge furniture sitting on the paneled wooden floor, tasteful decor on walls, funky yellow dining space stools and unique lighting elate and energize.
The lovely kitchen has a serene feel with subtle colors shining in a white background. The well furnished space has a lot of provisioning for storage with open shelves & closed cabinets, patterned tiles, colored floor panels and a small blackboard completing the modern look.
This smart little home office design offers a wooden bookshelf which can double up as a multifunctional wall cabinet with a pop-out desk. The wooden platform on the other side is also well provided with racks on the green wall. With a lot of storage space, this setting makes for a great work station. The positioning of these home work-desks allows the user that little bit of additional mental space. The low hanging lights illuminate this bright space with colorful walls on different sides. Sober decor with wall painting and ornamental planter works well with the wooden floor.
The home office space continues into this small private salon, separated by the wooden cabinet-cum-bookshelf. This photo shows a very tastefully done space that has a lovely arrangement with the sofa, funky cushions and a patterned rug. What captivate the attention are the white crib underneath the hanging decor and the stunning rose shaped white light holder. What an elegant setting for those special moments with your little one!
The guitar hanging on the wooden wall panel looks stylish, and the stuff toy near the crib adds a gentle touch of childlike simplicity.
The bedroom looks exactly like a modern art masterpiece throughout. Simplistic furnishings, innovative walls, unique lighting & minimalist decor uplift the ambiance of the room. Note the vertical array of the bulbs along the partly open closet door. The stuff strewn on the floor adds to the charm. A very unusual visualization of grace indeed!
The bathroom with a preponderance of white & blue is simple and sophisticated with modular fixtures. The blue mosaic wall tiles are quite eye catching. Lot of storage space has been provided in the form of open and closed racks on the wall, underneath the washbasin as well as behind the mirror which actually forms the panes of the wooden box on the wall. Stylish lights hang low over the wash basin. The small white pots add an element of freshness. Not to be missed are the classy floor tiles.
This clever corner balcony shows ample creativity in design. Equipped with expansive glass windows that let in a lot of natural light, this covered & bright balcony space could be conveniently used as a quiet place to study or work. The wooden table with racks & stools provides a lot of room for books & important stationery. Generous and tasteful use of wood can also be seen as floor panels and the smart wall decor. The innovatively styled planter has a mollifying effect in this space graced by white, grey & brown.
Quite a colorful and memorable house-tour, wasn’t it?