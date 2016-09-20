Step inside this elegant but affordable home

You are about to enter a luxurious home in which high end elegance is a prerequisite. Behind these walls you will fall in love with a style so classic, so luxurious that you will want to recreate something like it in your own home. Interior decorators and designers Mel McDaniel initiated this project and it is definitely worth the tour we are about to take you on.
So come and venture through this spectacular home with us!
From the first moment that we open the door of this home, we get a sense of luxury and sophistication in every corner and in every detail. The lobby is large and wide and the rug on the floor is nothing but sumptuous. The elegant white chairs against the staircase certainly make an impression whilst the painted walls with their brilliantly contrasted squares accentuate the background of this amazing space. The wooden doors and mirrors are an addition in this stylish home so be sure to soak up all the details as you look around!
From this angle, we can see the huge wooden staircase which occupies the entrance of the house which is designed in the shape of a spiral. It hints at both the Vintage and classic design, especially when it comes to the carpet, the eye-catching sculpture and pottery vase. The space is elaborate and interesting and it certainly makes a grand entrance.
From the entrance, we venture into the dining room which epitomizes a classic design that ranges from a large mahogany table to the illustrious wooden ornaments and chairs fit for royalty with their plush blue fabric. The chandelier is placed in the middle of the table and the room is adorned with classic and elegant details. The design is plentiful in its approach and the table is the centerpiece for some very opulent dining.
If you want to see some dining rooms which are absolute showstoppers, take a look at these wonderful designs.
When it comes to the living room, we believe it is not possible to be simpler or more elegant than this. The chair brings immediate comfort whilst the low couch and the small treasury in the corner brings a touch of exquisite luxury. The crystal chandelier hanging from the ceiling along with the longitudinal windows in the background add plenty of light and vibrancy to the room.
This charming corner with easy chair in bold orange color add a touch of vibrancy and personality to this home. The decorative frames on the wall are admirable representations of art and sport, whilst the lamp and side tables are chic and modern.
Such elegance and sophistication; the bedroom is certainly a room that is both smooth and quiet. It embraces an air of romance with its neutral soft tones and simple furniture, whilst the lighting and modern appliances such as the TV, make you want to relax and enjoy what it has to offer.