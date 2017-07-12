It's not often that we find paradise, but when we do, we want to share it! We often bring you suburban homes and houses or apartments in large cities. Every now and then we present you with a holiday home well worth noting. Today, however, we have an extraordinary project to bring under your attention. In this spectacular resort home in Phuket, all of our collective destination dreams will surely be realized.
Nestled in a dense, green forest on the very edge of a cliff, this building has access to some of the most unbelievable views across a clear blue ocean. As we will see during our tour of the property, the home practically cascades down the cliff, offering inhabitants an unrivaled encounter with their natural surroundings. Sounds interesting? Well, join as we dive right in!
Beautiful houses: the paradise home on the edge of the world
If you are not impressed by this sight, then there are certainly few homes across the globe that well get your vote! This larger-than-life structure is situated on the edge of a mountain, as we can see in this image, and surrounding it is the most intensely colored and rich foliage. It surely took some careful consideration and planning on the part of the architects, Original Vision, to ensure that the house's design suited the established vegetation in the area and can accommodate for continued growth.
The building itself is a series of rectangular volumes imposed upon and perpendicular to one another. It almost seems like a half-played game of Jenga, and this adds to the sense of excitement of the building being so near the edge of the cliff. Not only is this a relaxing holiday destination, but also an adrenaline-heightening site!
Now, let's relinquish our bird's eye view of the property for a minute, and get down to ground level to see what's going on at grassroots. In this image, we get a glimpse of the garden surrounding the impressive building, and the natural spaces inhabitants of this house are privy to on a daily basis.
We can see a pond surrounding the patio area, which is just cropped out of this image. This water feature looks just like a moat around the building, making it seem like a fortress—an impression we certainly already got from looking at its impressive dimensions. This feature also creates a neat divide between the free-range mountain face and the concrete outdoor living area.
The planted garden, as well as the pristine mountain space beyond it, is accessible via a stairway path leading up right from the patio. Whenever the luxury of the house is no longer satisfactory and the inhabitants want to feel more at one with nature, this will definitely be their guide.
There is absolutely no doubt that the natural spaces surrounding this structure is magnificent and serene, but let's now take a closer look at the man-made part of the ensemble, particularly relating to the pool and relaxation area.
Here we can see an elongated terrace area, which takes up the entire ground floor space of this wing of the building. The area is open along the length of the volume on both sides, ensuring access to fresh air and nature. The furniture had also been chosen with comfort in mind, and we can easily imagine ourselves unwinding here, cocktail in hand.
We can also see here how the structure is built around the rock face, and how the boulders of the mountain become a part of the terrace space on the ground floor.
Lastly, we leave you with this stunning view that is sure to light the fires of longing in your heart. Seen from the top floor of the building itself, the enormous swimming pool stretches on almost over the edge of the cliff, blending with vast and intense blue ocean beyond it. Indeed, the colors of the pool and sea are almost entirely indistinguishable from one another.
An infinity pool is definitely the marker of a true luxury resort, if not all the other elements we've seen so far, all supremely opulent in their own right!
This house definitely doesn't follow any traditional rules, and is an extraordinary abode for it. Here are 6 more houses that don't follow conventions!