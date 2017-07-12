It's not often that we find paradise, but when we do, we want to share it! We often bring you suburban homes and houses or apartments in large cities. Every now and then we present you with a holiday home well worth noting. Today, however, we have an extraordinary project to bring under your attention. In this spectacular resort home in Phuket, all of our collective destination dreams will surely be realized.

Nestled in a dense, green forest on the very edge of a cliff, this building has access to some of the most unbelievable views across a clear blue ocean. As we will see during our tour of the property, the home practically cascades down the cliff, offering inhabitants an unrivaled encounter with their natural surroundings. Sounds interesting? Well, join as we dive right in!

Beautiful houses: the paradise home on the edge of the world