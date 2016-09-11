5 Great open-plan layout tips!

There are 5 important points for you to consider when merging your kitchen and living room. It's not only about having space and good ventilation, it's about creating a fluid design in which the decoration and furnishings go well together without there being an overlap between the two environments. You don't want there to be a sharp separation between the kitchen and living room, but you want the relationship between the two rooms to complement one another.

Let's take a look at these inspiring designs!