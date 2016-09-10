The building journey of a beautiful home!

Being environment-friendly is an excellent and growing trend in today’s world. More and more people are choosing to go the eco-friendly way in various spheres of life. So is there a way to incorporate this trend while building your home? Yes, there is! Frame construction is an award-winning type of construction that has proven to be extremely popular in Western Europe, the United States of America, Canada and Australia as an eco-friendly alternative to bricks and blocks of cement. This abode for instance, makes use of this method, thanks to the creativity and vision of the home builders at Building with Frames. Let’s explore this intriguing method of building a home on a hill!
The construction site is perched on the sharp incline of a hill so the first requirement to facilitate construction is a temporary bridge and strong scaffolding all around the site. The primary material used for the wooden framework of this house is the popular OSB or oriented strand boards that are made of compressed wood.
In order to build the ceiling, as per the standard system, oriented strand boards are placed in the form of a floor with the help of the supporting joists. Some of these boards are also placed vertically as the foundation for the roof. For the floor, the frame may carry an insulation of mineral basalt slab or cement-sand screed.
The roof is a crucial part of the house that keeps us sheltered from rough weather and necessitates a rafter system. We see here that the gables are also lined with oriented strand boards and will be padded with insulation material, which could comprise mineral wool, eco-wool, etc. The layers generally begin with plasterboard in the attic, followed by oriented strand boards. A vapour barrier is added and then the insulation material is laid upon it. After another layer of OSB, waterproofing and crate we reach the outer regions of the roof. The exterior of the roof can then be completed with your material of choice.
Here we see the all-important ridge beams, sturdy and solid timber to which the tops of the rafters are securely fastened, ensuring that the roof will not collapse.
After the rafter system is securely in position, the insulation materials for the roof will be laid in place.
The roof nears completion with the addition of elegant and decorative panels of wood that give the exterior of the home a stylish appearance. The scaffolding remains in place to facilitate the final touches on the roof as well as the fitting of the doors and windows.
What an elegant façade of wood and stone! The progress from a bare framework to this gorgeous home on a hill has left us enthralled!
It was fascinating to learn about the elements that go into frame construction, culminating in a beautiful environment-friendly home!