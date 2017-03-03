5 small and beautiful homes that will inspire you!

Small houses are becoming more and more popular in the last few years, becoming a wonderful option for those looking to create a new home without a big budget.
The high cost of living and the lack of space in cities has driven architects and designers to look at smart and innovative solutions when it comes to charming and cozy homes that are made up of just a few square meters. This encourages a minimalist lifestyle, where an abundance of materials and decor accessories are not necessary to live comfortably from day to day.
Proving that good things come in small packages, these five homes that we will explore today are perfect examples of how you can have a cozy, comfortable and stylish home without needing to live in a huge mansion.
White is a wonderful decor trick as it visually expands internal spaces as well as the facades of small houses.
White also reflects the sun, making the spaces look wider and more refreshing.
The monotony of the house is broken up by the different materials including the glass windows and wooden door. The windows also allow sunshine to stream into the home.
The rustic style of this small home introduces character and personality to this type of architecture.
Wood has been combined with light colors, achieving a balanced composition where the elegant texture and deep colors distract from the small dimensions of the home.
Riba Massanell have found the perfect balance between the materials and tones, creating a very warm, enchanting and inviting home.
In this image, we can see how with less space you can invest a little bit more in finishes and coatings, either in household decor or the facade.
We can see here how a simple but beautifully decorated home with natural coatings, including wooden facades and natural wooden elements as well as a detailed roof makes for a very appealing design.
Because there isn't much of a garden, the house features a very welcoming porch. The designers have also added plants and flowers for touches of greenery.
There is nothing cozier than materials like reddish colored tiles and wood, but if you use all of the elements together you can create a wonderful colonial look and feel that is modernized and adapted to the trends of today.
This cottage looks immaculate with its white facade and elaborate wooden structures, which support the tiled gable roof. There is also protection over the terrace, creating a pleasant space for enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.
Combined with large glass openings, this colonial house is sure to be the envy on the block, thanks to these talented professionals.
One way of highlighting a small house is to use bright colors or pastels, making it noticeable among the large buildings.
This property has many green areas and leafy trees, giving the area an aquamarine background. This space is filled with life and joy, breathing energy into the small home. We can also see that it is devoid of too many decor items or unnecessary features.