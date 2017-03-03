5 small and beautiful homes that will inspire you!

Small houses are becoming more and more popular in the last few years, becoming a wonderful option for those looking to create a new home without a big budget.

The high cost of living and the lack of space in cities has driven architects and designers to look at smart and innovative solutions when it comes to charming and cozy homes that are made up of just a few square meters. This encourages a minimalist lifestyle, where an abundance of materials and decor accessories are not necessary to live comfortably from day to day.

Proving that good things come in small packages, these five homes that we will explore today are perfect examples of how you can have a cozy, comfortable and stylish home without needing to live in a huge mansion.