8 small family homes you'll love

There was clearly a fabulous interior designer behind this lovely living room scheme, as the layout has just enough genius little touches to mean it was no accident! Our favourite part is that the sofa has been pulled away from the wall, creating an extra gangway that is so vital in a busy family home, especially a small one! Relaxed, sociable and wonderfully furnished, this space shows that you don't need a mansion in order to create a truly amazing family home.

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The sophisticated little family home.