A cozy home with plenty of character!

A dwelling offering supreme congeniality wrapped in timeless elegance & singular sophistication is how this country club home in Denver can be justly described. A masterpiece from the house of Andrea Schumacher Interiors, this designer spectacle could be rightfully called an epitome of refined homely relaxation.
Every living space has been uniquely crafted, without imposing a 'model home' look. Carefully curated, this posh home is a noteworthy project worth a dekko. Take a look!
The cozy lounge speaks volumes on lavish luxury through the delicate balance of premium comfort & sophistication. Intricate detailing, modern design, sober palette and appealing decor adorn this beautiful space. Cushy sofas, plump cushions, the cute bulbous center piece serving as a table, the glass top table with metallic criss-cross base, the open cabinet-cum- bookshelf at the corner, the semicircular wooden seater in front of the elegant fireplace, exquisite art pieces, innovative hanging lights, the brownish rug sitting pretty in the center and the graceful diaphanous curtains comprise the tastefully done lounging area. Windows allow for ample natural light to pour inside; the basal white tone of the room works quite well with the light wooden floor and makes the room very bright.
The TV room exudes an inviting unhurried vibe. The snug space with sofa sets, leather seats, neat sideboard having open racks & closed cabinets, modish lamp in metal, the simple table in glass & wood, brick fireplace & grey patterned rug quite explicitly convey comfort & charming simplicity. What catches the eye is the lovely artsy tone of the room in tranquil white – be it the wall housing the TV & paintings, the sober fireplace or the clear white sideboard.
The dining area is fit for royalty, with the colorful fresh flowers and magnificent wallpaper. The mahogany dining table and white chairs present a stunning contrast. The pristine nature of white on the door frame, ceiling & lampshades imparts a divine feel to the entire vista.
This image shows yet another decked up space that could be called a private salon. The stone & wood table with 4 plush sofas indicate a space dedicated for a privy rendezvous. The setting has a tilted low ceiling that does not cover the whole room. The big and peculiarly chic light hangs low. Open shelves house books & art items. The glass vases and intricate basket-like structure on the table capture the attention immediately. Yellowish curtains covering the large glass windows add a soft touch to the room. The wall design resembling vertical panels adds another dimension. Light colors add to brightness.
This kitchen bathed in white is like a breath of fresh air. Illuminated and open with a refreshing touch of vibrant colors, the slightly elevated space with shiny wooden flooring has granite top counters with white boxes. There is plenty of storage space in the kitchen. Bright & well lighted, it has a space for casual dining with ivory colored chairs. Plants, vases, wall hangings & silverware, and some space for keeping books make the sober decor of the modular kitchen very appealing.
The lavish bedroom is quite welcoming with a soothing color scheme. Light colors predominate, with lavender being the main hero for the bed, the flowers and the bedside lampshade. The bright pillows & cushions, jazzy curtains in black & white, and the personalized decor go well with the wooden elements & the beige tones of the walls and rug. Needless to say, that the touch of white adds oodles of grace to the room.
The elegant bathroom is radiant in yellowish hues of the lovely hint of decor. The beautiful wallpaper looks exquisite in the bright illumination. There is ample storage space underneath the wash basin, with a bamboo rack for holding toilet paper.The white sanitary ware & the light reflected from the mirror further brighten the space.
Here are some more wonderful ideas for a jazzy & modern bathroom.
With all the living spaces crafted to perfection, this country club home could easily be considered the magnum opus of sumptuous design.