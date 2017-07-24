Any kitchen planner will tell you that there's more to creating a stunning kitchen than simple installing some cupboards, so if you're keen to make a splash in your cooking area, read on! We've found some incredible ways that you can really make your food preparation area something special, so take a look before you finalize any kitchen renovation plans and think about what you might like to add!
Inspiration: 6 Incredible dynamic kitchen ideas!
Whether you opt for a super bright splashback, like this amazing green version, a painted feature wall or eye-catching tiles, you can really make your kitchen come alive by adding some stunning hues! As an added bonus, by choosing to play with color, you will be able to keep your kitchen looking and feeling fresh and clean!
Where possible, make sure that your kitchen is drenched in natural light, as this will keep the room feeling large, airy and hygienic. In kitchens that have been finished in pale colors, this tip will have extra power, as the light will simply reflect off every surface and give a wonderfully contemporary feel.
More and more, we are seeing new kitchens, in particular, kitchen extensions, that include sliding doors that allow your outdoor and indoor spaces to come together. It's such a great way to make your room feel more organic, larger and really cohesive with your property as a whole. Plus, what could be better than seeing the reflection of your garden on your worktop, as you prepare dinner?
One of the most popular modern trends for kitchen styling is to adopt a really industrial feel and we can see why! Exposed ducting, simple cabinet styles and generous use of concrete as a main material has such a strong impact and really contrasts with the nurturing functionality of the space. Imagine how simple a polished concrete floor would be to clean too! So practical!
If you aren't as keen on industrial or modern interior design as some people, don't shy away from exploring more traditional choices! A steadfast country style kitchen is a staple for a reason; because it looks so good! Shaker cabinets, pale hues and upmarket display cases will all help you achieve the look and make the most of your fabulous crockery collection too!
Every kitchen has an awkward space or corner that simply feels like wasted potential, but thanks to the clever innovations that are becoming more commonplace now, you won't have to worry that you could have done more with your space! We think this amazing corner cutlery drawer really sets the precedent for not wasting an iota of potential storage and it looks fantastically bespoke too!
