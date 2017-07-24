Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Inspiration: 6 Incredible dynamic kitchen ideas!

press profile homify press profile homify
Wood Kitchens , LWK London Kitchens LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Any kitchen planner will tell you that there's more to creating a stunning kitchen than simple installing some cupboards, so if you're keen to make a splash in your cooking area, read on! We've found some incredible ways that you can really make your food preparation area something special, so take a look before you finalize any kitchen renovation plans and think about what you might like to add!

Inspiration: 6 Incredible dynamic kitchen ideas!

1. Add a pop of bright color.

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern Kitchen
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Whether you opt for a super bright splashback, like this amazing green version, a painted feature wall or eye-catching tiles, you can really make your kitchen come alive by adding some stunning hues! As an added bonus, by choosing to play with color, you will be able to keep your kitchen looking and feeling fresh and clean!

2. Make the most of natural light.

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Where possible, make sure that your kitchen is drenched in natural light, as this will keep the room feeling large, airy and hygienic. In kitchens that have been finished in pale colors, this tip will have extra power, as the light will simply reflect off every surface and give a wonderfully contemporary feel.

3. Connect with the garden.

Godden Cres, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern Kitchen
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Godden Cres

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

More and more, we are seeing new kitchens, in particular, kitchen extensions, that include sliding doors that allow your outdoor and indoor spaces to come together. It's such a great way to make your room feel more organic, larger and really cohesive with your property as a whole. Plus, what could be better than seeing the reflection of your garden on your worktop, as you prepare dinner?

4. Experiment with daring styles.

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

One of the most popular modern trends for kitchen styling is to adopt a really industrial feel and we can see why! Exposed ducting, simple cabinet styles and generous use of concrete as a main material has such a strong impact and really contrasts with the nurturing functionality of the space. Imagine how simple a polished concrete floor would be to clean too! So practical!

5. A little tradition never hurt anyone.

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland, Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd Kitchen
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Fitted Kitchen, Newton Mearns, Glasgow, Scotland

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

If you aren't as keen on industrial or modern interior design as some people, don't shy away from exploring more traditional choices! A steadfast country style kitchen is a staple for a reason; because it looks so good! Shaker cabinets, pale hues and upmarket display cases will all help you achieve the look and make the most of your fabulous crockery collection too!

6. Think outside the box.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Every kitchen has an awkward space or corner that simply feels like wasted potential, but thanks to the clever innovations that are becoming more commonplace now, you won't have to worry that you could have done more with your space! We think this amazing corner cutlery drawer really sets the precedent for not wasting an iota of potential storage and it looks fantastically bespoke too!

Inspiration: 6 Incredible dynamic kitchen ideas!

Urban design: we give you 13 ideas for what you can do with the roof of your home
Did any of these ideas spark your interest?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks