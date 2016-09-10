A remarkable garage transformation!

At times, some living spaces at our homes do not serve any purpose and hence become wasted spaces. When we want to expand our home, these already available spaces can be revamped and utilized better. This ideabook narrates about such a garage space that underwent an amazing transformation to modify its functionality & enhance its appearance immensely.
The team of restoration & renovation professionals from Roimo Integral Grup, Barcelona, carried out this wonderful redesigning job and conditioned the old garage into a compact integrated living space with kitchen, casual dining and lounge, without having to create a new structure.
Come with me for a closer look at the before & after scenarios of this magical makeover..
This image shows the huge garage, that had a wasted functionality. Being used as a storage space and looking like a dump yard for clutter, this space was reduced to utter disuse. The floors and walls were more or less preserved, but the space was not being used for parking cars- its original purpose.
Taking a closer look into this photo, we can see the state of neglect through the somewhat damaged condition of the wall. However, this space has a lot of potential, with good provisioning for ventilation & natural lighting and an elegant brownish tiled floor, to be used as an integral living space.
The reworking of the garage space has created a beautiful integrated common living room that houses the kitchen, lounge and the casual dining spaces.
With minimalist but contemporary design, the wooden door & chairs having a modern yet rustic touch, striking contrast between the grey mica and the shiny white of the kitchen counter & cabinets, and the white Bonsai planters, this kitchen-cum-casual dining space is very modular and elegant. The brownish floor tiles & white ceiling of this well lighted space gracefully complement each other.
Inside the kitchen, we cannot help but be wowed by the stunning elements adorning this most important part of the house. The palette consisting of spotless white, grey & brown with some metallic additions shouts a thoughtful refinement in design. Extremely sophisticated and superlatively elegant, this kitchen is compact & absolutely modern.
In this photo of the lounging area, the dark multi-colored stone coating on walls and the elegant, dark but pleasant colored furnishings offer a stunning contrast with the white color of the ceiling & walls. The big dark framed window in the white wall allows ample natural light to pour in, illuminating this lounge. The dark neutral colors bring out the brightness of the lighter shades uniquely to result in a happy & well lit living space.
All in all, a radical transformation indeed!