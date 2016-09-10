A remarkable garage transformation!

At times, some living spaces at our homes do not serve any purpose and hence become wasted spaces. When we want to expand our home, these already available spaces can be revamped and utilized better. This ideabook narrates about such a garage space that underwent an amazing transformation to modify its functionality & enhance its appearance immensely.

The team of restoration & renovation professionals from Roimo Integral Grup, Barcelona, carried out this wonderful redesigning job and conditioned the old garage into a compact integrated living space with kitchen, casual dining and lounge, without having to create a new structure.

Come with me for a closer look at the before & after scenarios of this magical makeover..