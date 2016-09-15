The eco-friendly beach house of your dreams

Take a vacation from outdated architecture and old design ideas and pay a visit to Truro Modern Beach House, a modern, eco-friendly holiday home by the sea.

Located in the small town of Truro on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, about 100 miles from Boston by car, this spacious beach house measures a grand 660 m² but is energy efficient and environmentally conscious to a hilt, perhaps not surprising given the experts commissioned are a Boston-based architectural firm called ZeroEnergy Design. However, it is significant that an eco-friendly team of architects and designers were brought on board.

Firstly, the house is situated on a narrow lot at an environmentally (and culturally) sensitive site – half of the land in Truro is in the protected conservation area known as the Cape Cod National Seashore and Truro residents are known for their opposition to development of their historic section of the 'Outer Cape'.

Secondly, the house is packed with extended family for the length of the long New England summer, but only over the weekends during the rest of the year, and then only usually by the couple that owns the property – such variation in occupancy demands creative solutions in order to decrease energy usage and environmental impact.

Despite, or perhaps by virtue of, the restrictions placed on this beach house's design, the results are stunning.