A rich and eclectic interior can make all the difference in the world. This homify 360° feature we present to you today will take a different approach to examining a home, as we will focus solely on this house's interior. We are sure you'll agree that the interior space of this house is so exquisite, it certainly requires it's very own article to explore the intricacies of the design.
The interior in question is located in a grand home in Beverly Hills, and we can definitely see the impact of this region's characteristic affluence in the project. The talented professionals behind this interior come to us from Andrea Schumacher Interiors, based in Denver, Colorado. This is a company renowned for creating original, chic and sophisticated rooms, with a portfolio to impress.
The Maison de Luxe is one of the latest in their range of successful undertakings, and if you join us for a tour of its interiors, we are sure you will come around to its overwhelming aesthetic appeal. Let's begin!
Architecture: take a peek into this Beverly Hills home
For our first image of the interior in question, we take on a perspective which provide us with a view of the home's huge foyer. Here we find ourselves in a living room or lounge area of the house, looking through a large wooden door to the entry hall of the building.
At the far back of the image, we can see the opposite wall which leads to another room. What's significant here, however, is the lovely carpentry that takes up the entire wall and the door. This luxurious and detailed woodwork is reminiscent of architecture from decades before, and has been maintained to retain the beauty of the original work.
The floor in the foyer is tiled with black and white checkered tiles, giving the area a classic look often associated with large and established mansions. To the left edge of the doorway, we can just see the edge of the staircase leading to the second floor. This ensemble makes for a grand entrance to the house, and sets the tone for what is to follow.
Next, we move further into the room we were just looking out from. As mentioned before, this is a living room or more informal lounge of the house. This space reminds us of the drawing rooms of old and large houses, and this is most likely what the space had been intended for. What is evident, however, is that this room may have a traditional purpose, but certainly also has layers of detail in contemporary elements to it as well.
In this image, however, we would like to take a moment to appreciate the classic features of the room which so suit the character of the established building. In particular, we are inspired by the glass chandelier in the centre of the room, which has strong Art Nouveau nuances to it, and suits the crown moulding ceiling. The furniture in the room is also of a very classic persuasion, with a colonial form and rich upholstery. This is accentuated by the copper coffee table at the centre of the room.
Changing our point of view a little, we can inspect this room in a little more detail. Here we can better see the classic wooden flooring, an absolute essential in old houses of this style. Complementing the warmth of the wooden flooring, is certainly the intense orange colour of the walls. Some might say that this is quite a risky choice in colour, but we definitely think it is a risk that paid off in this situation. The neutral colours of the furniture and other elements in the room complements the orange and creates a coherent whole.
The print on the walls is that of white cherry blossoms and birds, a scene which takes strong inspiration from oriental art and design. This immediately lends a serene atmosphere to the space, and provides a dynamic pattern to create a sense of movement throughout the room.
Now we want to zoom in on some of the details of the room we have been exploring. There are so many intricacies in this design, that it necessitates us taking a much closer look at some of it.
Here, we can see the coffee table feature up close, and now we can see that it consists of three separate tables of copper, which can be moved around as desired. This vintage feature lends an old-world elegance to the room, augmented by decorative elements, such as the copper cobra figurines on the tables, and the lighted liquor cabinet at the back of the room.
We can also see that folding screen covers the entire back wall, in the same colour and print of the walls itself. This creates a greater sense of depth in the room, as well as complementing the oriental influences.
If you were inspired by this magnificent interior, we encourage you to take a look at these 7 interior design ideas you can try and which may change your life.