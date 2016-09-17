A rich and eclectic interior can make all the difference in the world. This homify 360° feature we present to you today will take a different approach to examining a home, as we will focus solely on this house's interior. We are sure you'll agree that the interior space of this house is so exquisite, it certainly requires it's very own article to explore the intricacies of the design.

The interior in question is located in a grand home in Beverly Hills, and we can definitely see the impact of this region's characteristic affluence in the project. The talented professionals behind this interior come to us from Andrea Schumacher Interiors, based in Denver, Colorado. This is a company renowned for creating original, chic and sophisticated rooms, with a portfolio to impress.

The Maison de Luxe is one of the latest in their range of successful undertakings, and if you join us for a tour of its interiors, we are sure you will come around to its overwhelming aesthetic appeal. Let's begin!

Architecture: take a peek into this Beverly Hills home