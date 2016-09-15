Stylish living in the Hollywood Hills

In true Hollywood tradition, this smart and stylish apartment has had a facelift. The operation here was undertaken by the talented interior designer from Jessica Today Designs, based in Calabasas.

Her focus was to keep the apartment modern and chic, with a emphasis on timeless furniture and great storage solutions for a busy life. There are many snazzy ideas that have been used in this apartment that you can no doubt transfer into your own home for a bit of added Hollywood glamour. So now, as they say: lights camera, and action!