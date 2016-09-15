Stylish living in the Hollywood Hills

In true Hollywood tradition, this smart and stylish apartment has had a facelift. The operation here was undertaken by the talented interior designer from Jessica Today Designs, based in Calabasas.
Her focus was to keep the apartment modern and chic, with a emphasis on timeless furniture and great storage solutions for a busy life. There are many snazzy ideas that have been used in this apartment that you can no doubt transfer into your own home for a bit of added Hollywood glamour. So now, as they say: lights camera, and action!
The kitchen/dining room is a stand out space with many great details that will work for many homes. The oriental rug keeps the room from being too sterile, breaking up the overriding white theme. Leaving the front door wooden is an effortless way to add another tone and texture to the room and works well with the gleaming floor.
The floor to ceiling cabinets that line one wall are a great way to make a kitchen elegant and classic. And having the stove as the focal point of the room is perfect for a chef who still likes to enjoy a chat while cooking. This is a kitchen that is heavenly for both cooking and hosting.
When you mix and match colours and textures it doesn't mean there won't be cohesion. If you keep the style simple and timeless then you can experiment with unexpected colours to keep the room looking fresh.
The dark leather couch in this living room is a perfect ground for putting contrasting cushion covers on top of. And the natural wooden table is a refreshing contrast to the white plastic dining chairs. The lampshade mixes it all up again and keeps a basic space exciting!
While having loads of sturdy cabinets is important for any busy home, it is also great to have wall space to show off different mementos and cherished items on. This wooden shelving unit that matches the wall it's built on is great for holding books, candles, stationary, photo frames and vases.
It's not only a tidy and clean solution to storing different objects, it also keeps them easy to access.
This walk in wardrobe is another incredible feature of this apartment. Mostly made in white, the shelves are stacked high and can hold almost anything you dream of. This room is great as a standing office, or as somewhere to keep extra linen, camping supplies, and of course clothes and shoes.
The contrasting carpet is a great touch, and well as the bench seat with comfy padding to take a break on. This is a wonderful, intimate little room that can be used in a thousand different ways.
For more great ideas to store clothes out of sight, see some of our favourite tips here.
Made from the highest quality material, the surfaces in this apartment are made to be hard wearing and easy to clean. Scratch resistant granite is great for heavy use spaces. Usually available in grey it's also the best colour match for modern homes, here complementing the white cupboards above and the white washing machine/dyer duo below.
Jessica Today Designs shows us that redecorating a home doesn't have to involve major structural changes. With it's quality materials and contrasting colours, this home in the Hollywood Hills has become one of our favourites. What's not to love?