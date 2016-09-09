The most unique home of the year!

You might have thought that with such incredible touches throughout this apartment, the terrace may have been a little overlooked, but shame on you! This is a home that leaves nothing to chance and it should come as no surprise that even this slice of outdoor space is finished to perfection too! More statement lighting keeps it connected to the interior and with a modern retro furniture set in place too, we'd struggle to decide whether to be indoors or outside! Divine through and through!

For more incredible home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 80 m² apartment and one awesome surprise!