Garden: 17 summer houses you'll definitely want to copy!

press profile homify
CONTEMPORARY LIVING, 2A Design 2A Design Modern Terrace
Flowers? Check. Comfortable furniture? Check. Now what else can you add to your garden to make it really stand out? How about a beautiful and different garden building that will give your outdoor space year-round appeal and usability, whatever the weather? We're not talking about small potting sheds here, but spacious, relaxing buildings that give you an extra room and a talking point in your garden. We think you'll want to call your landscape architect as soon as you've seen all the wonderful examples we're going to show you today, so be amazed, be impressed and most of all, be prepared to install one in your own space! 

1. Panoramic views

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
With glazing in every wall, garden enjoyment, regardless of rain, has never been so easy, or luxurious!

2. A corner sun trap

Summer house and Zen garden Martin Hall Design Modern Garden
With a sunbathing deck included, this is a heavenly little spot that could transform into an autumn barbecue location with ease.

3. Hidden away

Summer House, Blackheath, Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects Modern Living Room
For quiet seclusion and tranquility, a camouflaged outbuilding is perfection! You could even include a guest bedroom here!

4. Small but mighty

SUMMER HOUSE 2A Design Modern Terrace
With enough space for some stools, this is a wonderful garden addition for the whole family to sit in and stargaze!

5. A whole extra home!

homify Scandinavian style houses
The design here is so cutting edge, we think we'd be happy to live in here! Wouldn't this be ideal as a home gym or yoga studio?

6. Perfect party annexe

'The Crusoe Classic' - 6m x 4m Garden Room / Home Office / Studio / Summer House / Log Cabin / Chalet, Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Crusoe Garden Rooms Limited Modern Study Room and Home Office
Can't you just imagine having a barbecue here or a fun garden party? We think this would be really popular with kids and teens too!

7. Dine out!

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Garden buildings with a specific functionality are wonderful! How about an al fresco family dining room?

8. Scandi-chic!

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
A modern take on a log cabin, we love the little terrace and integral storage here! What a great fire wood shed that would be!

9. Take the time to tile

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Far from just being a glorified shed, this garden building has been erected on top of a perfectly laid terrace! That's built to last!

10. Inspire yourself

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
For creatives and home workers, what could be better than a little garden inspiration studio, away from the hustle and bustle of the main house? 

11. Home comforts

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Cosy sofas and a bar make this garden building all you'd need for long, relaxing evenings all year round! It's an adults-only paradise!

12. Dare to be different!

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
If you can dream it, you can build it, as this amazing garden room shows! The added bonus here is the inherent movability!

13. What a beautiful barrel!

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
We don't know what prompted this design, but we love it! Funky, stunning and so unusual, this would be a real talking point for guests! And your guests can also sleep in it, awesome, right?

14. Chalet chic

Weekendhaus Zugspitze , Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Dehner GmbH & Co. KG Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
You don't need a mountain backdrop to enjoy a little chalet styling in your garden, as this building shows! The cream colour scheme and window boxes are a dream. You like scandinavian style? Then this is the perfect summer house for you!

15. Dark and enticing

SPACE PANEL, SPACE GARDEN SPACE GARDEN Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
You wouldn't be able to resist opening the door and popping in here would you? What a great way to draw a crowd and shelter from the rain!

16. Function above all else

Drewutnia drewniana, Wood Art Stolarstwo Wood Art Stolarstwo Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Solid Wood Grey
Perfect for storing bikes, as well as fire wood, this is not only aesthetically gorgeous, it is a justifiable addition to your outdoor space too!

17. Cool for kids

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
When you want to encourage your little ones to get outside instead of watching television, a family-friendly garden room is ideal!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: 10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden!

​A contemporary forest chalet
Are some garden building ideas of your own blossoming now?

