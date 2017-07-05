Garden: 17 summer houses you'll definitely want to copy!

Flowers? Check. Comfortable furniture? Check. Now what else can you add to your garden to make it really stand out? How about a beautiful and different garden building that will give your outdoor space year-round appeal and usability, whatever the weather? We're not talking about small potting sheds here, but spacious, relaxing buildings that give you an extra room and a talking point in your garden. We think you'll want to call your landscape architect as soon as you've seen all the wonderful examples we're going to show you today, so be amazed, be impressed and most of all, be prepared to install one in your own space!