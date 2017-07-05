Garden: 17 summer houses you'll definitely want to copy!

Flowers? Check. Comfortable furniture? Check. Now what else can you add to your garden to make it really stand out? How about a beautiful and different garden building that will give your outdoor space year-round appeal and usability, whatever the weather? We're not talking about small potting sheds here, but spacious, relaxing buildings that give you an extra room and a talking point in your garden. We think you'll want to call your landscape architect as soon as you've seen all the wonderful examples we're going to show you today, so be amazed, be impressed and most of all, be prepared to install one in your own space!
With glazing in every wall, garden enjoyment, regardless of rain, has never been so easy, or luxurious!
With a sunbathing deck included, this is a heavenly little spot that could transform into an autumn barbecue location with ease.
For quiet seclusion and tranquility, a camouflaged outbuilding is perfection! You could even include a guest bedroom here!
With enough space for some stools, this is a wonderful garden addition for the whole family to sit in and stargaze!
The design here is so cutting edge, we think we'd be happy to live in here! Wouldn't this be ideal as a home gym or yoga studio?
Can't you just imagine having a barbecue here or a fun garden party? We think this would be really popular with kids and teens too!
Garden buildings with a specific functionality are wonderful! How about an al fresco family dining room?
A modern take on a log cabin, we love the little terrace and integral storage here! What a great fire wood shed that would be!
Far from just being a glorified shed, this garden building has been erected on top of a perfectly laid terrace! That's built to last!
For creatives and home workers, what could be better than a little garden inspiration studio, away from the hustle and bustle of the main house?
Cosy sofas and a bar make this garden building all you'd need for long, relaxing evenings all year round! It's an adults-only paradise!
If you can dream it, you can build it, as this amazing garden room shows! The added bonus here is the inherent movability!
We don't know what prompted this design, but we love it! Funky, stunning and so unusual, this would be a real talking point for guests! And your guests can also sleep in it, awesome, right?
You don't need a mountain backdrop to enjoy a little chalet styling in your garden, as this building shows! The cream colour scheme and window boxes are a dream. You like scandinavian style? Then this is the perfect summer house for you!
You wouldn't be able to resist opening the door and popping in here would you? What a great way to draw a crowd and shelter from the rain!
Perfect for storing bikes, as well as fire wood, this is not only aesthetically gorgeous, it is a justifiable addition to your outdoor space too!
When you want to encourage your little ones to get outside instead of watching television, a family-friendly garden room is ideal!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at his Ideabook: 10 cool ideas to create a gorgeous garden!